Democratic members, and one Republican member, of West Virginia’s House Judiciary Committee questioned Thursday how a bill targeting the “critical race theory” national controversy would actually work — considering its sweeping scope and scarcity of definitions.
Shortly beforehand, the Senate Education Committee advanced a possible alternative that would stress that parents and guardians have the right to inspect any books and other curricula used in their own children’s classrooms.
But, unlike the House legislation (House Bill 4011), Senate Bill 704 wouldn’t require blanket online posting of all student instructional materials and teacher training materials on race, sex, nondiscrimination and other related topics.
Critical race theory, or CRT, isn’t listed in West Virginia’s mandated statewide K-12 public education learning standards, but local curricula may add onto those standards, and conservatives have so broadly defined the term that its meaning is vague.
Generally speaking, critical race theory is a way of analyzing society and history and the role of racism within it.
The House bill doesn’t use the term. But the bill’s lead sponsor has when talking about it.
The bill would require public and charter schools, not private schools, to post online all materials “concerning or used for school personnel training on all matters of nondiscrimination, diversity, equity, inclusion, race, ethnicity, sex, or bias, or any combination of these concepts with other concepts.”
Delegate Chad Lovejoy, D-Cabell, questioned the House Judiciary Committee’s counsel, Rich Holzapfel, on the implications of this.
“What criteria is used by every board of education — or I guess it’s every public school — in the state of West Virginia to conduct the training analysis on those eight topics?” Lovejoy asked. “... They’re not given any more direction than just ‘Look through all of your training material and see if there is anything in there?’”
The bill would require the same online posting for something much broader: all school curricula, such as textbooks and worksheets, concerning the same issues.
The posting of this curricula would additionally have to be accompanied by the instructional materials’ author, organization, links to it if it’s publicly available online, how to review it otherwise and the teacher’s identity, if the teacher created it.
“How much man hours and work will it take to conduct the mandatory instructional curricular material examination?” Lovejoy asked.
“My only personal experience is how long it takes me to get through books,” Holzapfel replied. “And that’s not very quick—”
“Counsel, if you can’t answer the question—” interjected House Judiciary Committee Chairman Moore Capito, R-Kanawha, who, as chairman, made the decision to put the bill on the meeting agenda.
Lovejoy continued.
“So let’s assume at the end, every public school has conducted the training material examination, and now they’ve gone to every piece of instructional or curricular material that’s used in any way in the school and they’ve examined it for any of the eight factors,” he said. “If they find one of those eight factors, then they have to begin to prepare an identification?”
“Then they have to go and list the title, author and organization that created that material, right?” he asked. “And then they have to go and look and see if there’s any website associated with that material? And then they have to prepare a brief description of that material, right? And then they have to give a link to that material if it’s available, but if it’s not available they have to go find the information to provide how you would request to get a copy of that material?”
The bill also says public and charter schools and their employees can’t, in the scope of their employment, “promote, embrace, or endorse stereotypes based on race, sex, ethnicity, religion, or national origin.”
But it doesn’t ban all types of stereotyping because it defines stereotypes as “character traits ascribed to a particular race, sex, ethnicity, religion, or national origin, or to an individual because” of these things. Stereotypes about things other than “character” wouldn’t necessarily be banned.
The legislation still would allow “data or scientific studies that categorize people based on” the previously mentioned identifiers, “or that reveal disparities between different groups within any of those categories.”
Another section of the bill says public and charter schools cannot require or compel students or employees to affirm that “an individual, by virtue of his or her race, sex, ethnicity, religion, or national origin should be blamed for actions committed in the past by other members of the same race, sex, ethnicity, religion, or national origin.”
Delegate Chris Pritt, R-Kanawha and the bill’s lead sponsor, defended his legislation Thursday.
“If it passes, my kids could not be taught that, because of the atrocities that were committed against the Native Americans, they couldn’t be taught that somehow they are morally responsible for that in some way because I mean that happened in the past, they had nothing to do with it?” Pritt asked a presenter from a conservative/libertarian group. He asked the same thing regarding slavery, Jim Crow and the Holocaust.
Later, Delegate Tom Fast, R-Fayette, expressed concern that the bill would jeopardize the teaching of Christianity’s influence on America’s founding.
“When it talks about religion, could that come back and say ‘I’m sorry, you can’t teach that, that’s a violation because you are stereotyping that the Christian faith is paramount in American history?’” Fast asked the same presenter.
The full House had an evening floor session. The committee didn’t finish advancing the bill, and Capito said discussion would resume Friday.