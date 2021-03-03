The West Virginia Legislature has passed a bill to legalize the state’s first fully online charter schools and create an unelected board that would be allowed to approve two statewide virtual charter schools.
Each of the two statewide online schools could enroll up to 5% of the statewide public school enrollment, which was about 252,400 in the fall, meaning the online schools could exceed 25,200 students combined.
The legislation (House Bill 2012) would also allow both virtual and in-person charters to expand at a rate of up to 10 per every three years, compared to the three allowed every three years under current law.
Students who leave traditional public schools for charters take public school funding with them, because West Virginia education funding is largely based on enrollment.
The bill now heads to Gov. Jim Justice, a Republican who previously criticized charter schools, for his signature or veto.
West Virginia currently doesn’t have any charter schools. Under the 2019 law, charter schools were first allowed to open this school year. The 2019 law allowed virtual charters, but the state Board of Education later passed a policy banning online-only ones.
On Monday, the state Senate voted 19-14, with Sen. David Stover, R-Wyoming, absent, to pass the bill.
Republican Sens. Amy Grady, R-Mason; Bill Hamilton, R-Upshur; and Ryan Weld, R-Brooke; joined all 11 Democrat senators in voting against passage.
The state House of Delegates, which passed the bill initially, agreed in a voice vote Wednesday, with some nays heard, to accept the changes the Senate made.
There was no further debate on the bill Wednesday.
After accepting the senators' changes, the House then voted 68-31 to send the bill to Justice. Only Delegate Sean Hornbuckle, D-Cabell, was absent.
Joining all the other Democrats in voting no were Republicans Josh Booth, R-Wayne; Jordan Bridges, R-Logan; Mark Dean, R-Mingo: Zack Maynard, R-Lincoln; George Miller, R-Morgan; Tony Paynter, R-Wyoming; Matthew Rohrbach, R-Cabell; Ruth Rowan, R-Hampshire; and Christopher Toney, R-Raleigh.