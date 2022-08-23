Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

West Virginia’s first two statewide online charter schools opened this week, with very different enrollment pictures than the two new in-person charters.

The virtual charters have, so far, attracted far fewer students than their “minimum capacity enrollment” projections. The companies running their daily operations say they remain committed to the schools’ future.

Ryan Quinn covers education. He can be reached at 304-348-1254 or ryan.quinn@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RyanEQuinn on Twitter.

