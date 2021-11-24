Unless a looming lawsuit stops it, a program called the Hope Scholarship will start by July.
It would give families who withdraw their children from public schools a currently estimated $4,600 per-student, per-year for private- and home-schooling expenses.
The money could be spent on secular or religious education. When Republican lawmakers created the program this year, school choice advocates called it the nation’s broadest nonpublic school vouchers program.
Earlier this month, there was a meeting on the program at Cross Lanes Bible Church. Cross Lanes Christian School is a ministry of that church.
Among the night’s topics: How parents can try to get this money despite having already placed their children in private- or home-school. The strategy: Temporarily enrolling children in public school to qualify and then removing them.
The approach could involve parents using two “school choice” programs lawmakers created since 2019: open enrollment among public school systems and these vouchers. And it could involve taking advantage of public schools not regulating their online education offerings thoroughly.
The Hope Scholarship law, House Bill 2013, says a student only has to attend a public school “full-time” for 45 days before their parents become eligible to apply for the voucher. The Hope Scholarship Board then has up to 45 additional days, during which the child must remain in public school, to approve or deny the application.
The law doesn’t say online learning can’t count as attending public school.
One of the Cross Lanes meeting presenters was Jered Green, administrative pastor at Teays Valley Baptist Church, which also hosted a meeting. He declined this week to say how many similar meetings took place, but said there have been none since the Nov. 8 meeting in Cross Lanes and no more will occur.
“Anything I said was not an official position of Teays Valley Baptist Church,” Green said. He declined to answer further questions.
45 days
Speaking at the Cross Lanes meeting, Cross Lanes Christian School parent Jessica Woofter recounted calling public school systems and asking about virtual learning and the Hope Scholarship requirements.
But, Woofter said, in county after county, the person at the other end of the line didn’t know about the vouchers program.
“So, all I was doing was pretty much just crashing their whole day and just causing, like, mass confusion,” Woofter said. “So, we kind of went back to the drawing board and I started calling all of these counties back just as ‘I’m a mom, who is just interested in virtual learning, and can you tell me about the program?’”
“So, all of these people that you see for the county that are gonna be your contact person, I have not mentioned Hope Scholarship to them,” she said, referencing her PowerPoint presentation. “Now, I would never tell you to be dishonest whenever you call. You’re more than welcome to mention Hope Scholarship to them, just be aware that they probably are not going to know what you’re talking about.”
Later in her presentation, Woofter joked about this. She said she called the Kanawha County school system.
“I said, ‘So, if I enroll into your virtual program, and let’s say we’re doing virtual learning for, I don’t know, like 45 days,’” she said in a tone, eliciting laughs from the pews. “No, I didn’t say that. I said, ‘Let’s say we’re doing virtual learning and I said, you know, after two or three months it’s just not a good fit for our family, my child’s not thriving in it, it’s just not working. Can I pull my child out of virtual learning at any point in the semester and put them back in a traditional classroom?’ And she said, ‘Yes.’ And I said, ‘Can I pull them out at any point and put them back in home-school?’ And she said, ‘Yes.’ I said, ‘Can I pull them out at any point and put them back in private school?’ And she said ‘Yes.’”
After someone in the pews raised concern about losing her child’s spot at a private school while unenrolling to meet the 45-day public school enrollment requirement, Woofter suggested talking to her private school’s administrator about “dual enrollment.”
“Are you going to allow me to currently stay here, try to also do virtual, self-pace on our own time?” Woofter suggested asking. “Or, if I have to pull out to satisfy the 45-day requirement in person, do I still have a spot here come August?”
“Dual enrollment” in a private and a public school isn’t mentioned in the law.
The answers weren’t clear on how this would work. Woofter admitted she didn’t know how much work simultaneously attending private school and online public school would be. She also couldn’t answer another question about how “dual enrollment” would affect transcripts showing grades or credits earned.
“We are working on a plan,” Cross Lanes Christian School Administrator Edward Riley said when an audience member asked if his school would allow “dual enrollment.”
Contacted by the Gazette-Mail this week, Riley said the meeting wasn’t intended to be public.
“You were not supposed to be at a meeting that involved our families,” he told a reporter.
He said “we never had a plan” and “we haven’t made any decisions about that yet.”
“We’re not going to do anything that’s going to violate the rules, the law, we’re not going to do anything to manipulate,” Riley said. He noted the legislative rules fleshing out the program haven’t yet been revealed.
“I have informed our parents that they should just wait and see,” he said. “Basically admonished them they just need to be patient.”
Open enrollment
At the meeting, Woofter went through a few counties’ public online learning offerings. She mentioned enrollment caps in one, and an in-county residence requirement in another.
Online education lobbyist Ben Beakes was attending, sitting near Delegate Dianna Graves, R-Kanawha. Beakes said his children attend Cross Lanes Christian.
Beakes spoke up to say lawmakers had passed “open enrollment” laws. These help provide families school choice among public schools, by making it easier to send their children to public schools in counties they don’t live in.
Now, per West Virginia law, your home county public school system can’t stop you from sending your children, in-person or virtually, to another county public school system.
Only the board of education for the county receiving your children can deny them access — and only, as the law puts it, “due to lack of grade level capacity” or not filling out a form correctly. State Board of Education policy says “lack of grade level capacity” means the receiving county would have to hire more employees or pay them more.
Beakes also noted state funding for public schools is tied to enrollment.
“What receiving superintendent is gonna want to not accept more money if a Kanawha County student wants to go to Putnam County?” he said.
“Upshur County is doing this right now, and they’ve enrolled 500 students from 30 different counties in their virtual program,” Beakes said. “They’re using Stride, the same company that Putnam County uses.”
Stride Inc., formerly K12 Inc. is also the same company that will run a recently approved statewide online charter school.
Stacy Marteney, virtual learning coordinator for Upshur’s public school system, told the Gazette-Mail there are 477 students, from about 20 counties, enrolled in Upshur’s virtual program this semester.
Marteney said Upshur, which doesn’t use its own teachers for the virtual program, doesn’t set its own limit on how many students can enroll.
“It’s just whatever Stride would have, based on the number of students they could serve,” she said.
Stride is a publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange.
A Stride spokesperson wrote in an email that “we work with the district to follow policies established by their leadership and by the state’s Department of Education. As the county said, at this time, no cap has been set.”
Marteney said she’s unaware of any families using the Upshur virtual program just to qualify for the Hope Scholarship.
Upshur’s enrollment from last fall to this fall jumped about 250 students to reach 3,950, according to the state Department of Education’s website. That was Upshur’s first enrollment increase since a five-student increase in 2018, and its highest total enrollment since at least 2014.
The state public school system overall saw enrollment drop this fall.
Beakes lobbies for Stride, though he didn’t mention that at the Cross Lanes meeting.
“That’s because I was not there for them,” Beakes told the Gazette-Mail. “I was there to understand what the school was presenting for my children and other kids at that school, and I was concerned with some of the information because not all of the information, not all of the facts, were being presented. And that was why I was informing my fellow parents of what those issues were.”
Patience
Beakes was, by the end of the meeting, urging caution and patience.
“I’m afraid if we move too quick, for us, we’re going to harm our school,” he told the audience.
Families don’t have to use the 45-day enrollment loophole for children who haven’t yet entered kindergarten. They can receive the vouchers for newly school-aged children, and keep receiving them as the children age, without ever having to enroll them in public schools, in-person or virtually.
And all workarounds might be rendered moot in five years.
The law has a trigger that will automatically be pulled if participation in the Hope Scholarship isn’t above 5% of statewide public school enrollment within the first two years. If that’s the case, then, starting in July 2026, parents of all current nonpublic school children will be able to get the vouchers.
So, the more families who attempt this workaround, the more likely that participation will exceed 5% of public school enrollment — meaning the trigger wouldn’t be pulled and future parents may have to continue relying on the loophole.
An audience member at the meeting said he worried parents trying the workaround could “decimate” athletics at Cross Lanes Christian and threaten the school financially while students are unenrolled. He also noted an injunction from the impending lawsuit could pause the program.
“I don’t think that you have an idea of how many people are truly going to come back,” he said.