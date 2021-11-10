West Virginia’s public school enrollment has dropped to about 250,900, a decrease of 1,460 students from last fall, the state Department of Education revealed Wednesday.
That's a 0.6% decrease.
Department Technology Officer Tim Conzett said, “if there’s a silver lining here," it's that the decrease wasn't as precipitous as in the past.
"And certainly it is much, much different from what it was last year," Conzett said.
The department’s annual enrollment number is a snapshot from each October.
Statewide public school enrollment plummeted 9,300 students from October 2019 to October 2020.
State schools Superintendent Clayton Burch said that "really hit us hard. We kind of braced ourselves for that one and assumed some would come back."
Like its population, West Virginia’s public school enrollment has been declining for decades. But the 9,300-student drop was a 3.5% one-year decline, more than double the 1.6% drop (4,120 students) seen from October 2018 to October 2019.
While the department didn't provide a definitive answer why, October 2019 was before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and October 2020 was after. Parents' hesitation to send their children back into classrooms may have caused a greater decline.
Conzett noted at the time that parents placed about 5,000 more students into homeschooling amid the pandemic, and about 4,000 fewer students enrolled in free public prekindergarten.
The state requires school attendance of some type — public, private or home school — starting in kindergarten, but prekindergarten is optional.
Department officials haven't yet provided information on, for instance, how many of those who skipped preschool have now entered public elementary schools.
State funding for public schools in any given school year is largely based on the prior school year’s enrollment.
"Early estimates are a $6.5 million decrease in state aid funding due to the decline in student enrollment," said Education Department spokeswoman Christy Day.
Starting next school year, public school system enrollment won't just be threatened by families leaving West Virginia, declining birth rates, private-schooling or home-schooling.
On Wednesday morning, not long before the enrollment data was presented to the state Board of Education members, a separate board approved West Virginia's first three charter schools.