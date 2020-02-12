WV's state school board will accept applications to be the next state superintendent. Board president says he's open to out-of-staters.

The West Virginia Board of Education is accepting applications through 4 p.m. March 14 to be the next state schools superintendent.
Applications would open up Feb. 21.
State school board President Dave Perry presented this timeline to the board for approval Wednesday evening, after the board spent two hours in closed session. The board approved it in a voice vote with no nays heard.
The timeline, which Perry said could change, includes interviewing finalists on April 23-24.
The interviews will be in public or behind closed doors, according to each candidate’s desires.
The timeline envisions voting May 13 to hire a new superintendent, who would start work sometime thereafter.
No search firm will be used, Perry said.
“We feel it would be a waste of taxpayers’ monies,” Perry said. “And this would be more efficient, or as efficient.”
He said he’s open to applicants from other states.
“We will look for what we feel is the best applicant we can secure to continue the stability and continue the programs and initiatives that have been put in place,” Perry said.
Last week, state Schools Superintendent Steve Paine abruptly announced that he’d be leaving the position by June 30, or earlier if the board found a replacement.
Paine has made $230,000 annually. The board didn’t set Wednesday what salary the new superintendent will receive.
Paine was absent from Wednesday’s meeting due, Perry said, to family health issues. Deputy Superintendent Clayton Burch, the state Department of Education’s No. 2 administrator, sat at the board’s table in his place.
State Senate President Mitch Carmichael, R-Jackson, sent out a written statement Wednesday morning, before the board met.
“In this pivotal time for the state’s education system, the West Virginia Board of Education is tasked with the tremendous responsibility of selecting the next state Superintendent of Schools,” Carmichael said. “We trust that the Board will be mindful of its role within our state government and will consider with urgency this significant responsibility.”
He continued on to say that “we, and all citizens, look forward to learning about the Board’s search and selection process to find the next state Superintendent. Through an open and transparent process, we can be assured that West Virginia’s next education leader will positively move the state forward.”
The move comes after the school board controlling Kanawha County, the state’s most-populous school system, promoted its deputy superintendent to the county superintendent role without even posting the position for applicants.
On Wednesday, state board member Debra Sullivan asked about where the state superintendent job would be posted. But the board moved ahead with approving the timeline without continuing to discuss that issue.
After the meeting ended, Perry told the board’s secretary to announce the job in as many places as possible within the timeline.
The last time the state board hired a superintendent, in 2017, it posted the job for applications for less than a month.
Tom Campbell, then president of the board and still a member of it, said back then that there were only 12 applicants: eight in-state, four-out-of-state. A board attorney said two of those dozen were deemed unqualified.
The Department of Education, which the board oversees, only publicly released the names of the three finalists in a news release distributed the day before the vote to hire Paine. Other than Paine, the finalists were Kathy D’Antoni, who is still the department’s head vocational education official, and Blaine Hess, who’s still Jackson County’s superintendent.
Dale Lee, president of the West Virginia Education Association school workers union, told the board Wednesday “that we need that stability with West Virginia people going forward.”
“I’ve been around a long time and I’ve seen a lot of changes in the superintendents, so to speak,” Lee said. “And what our educators and our students need is people who understand that West Virginia is unique, and has many challenges, and want to move our students in West Virginia forward.”