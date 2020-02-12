WV's state school board will accept applications to be the next state superintendent. Board president says he's open to out-of-staters.

Charleston, WV (25301)

Today

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 43F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 43F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.