The West Virginia Board of Education approved Wednesday paying $380,000 to expand the Communities in Schools program on Charleston’s West Side.
The program’s website says it has placed about 200 site coordinators in schools across 36 counties. These coordinators’ help for students ranges from providing them clothing, food and other necessities to behavior improvement, academic tutoring and post-secondary planning.
West Virginia first lady Cathy Justice has promoted the program, as has state school board member Debra Sullivan.
“It spread throughout the state like wildfire,” Sullivan said. “And why did it spread? Because it works.”
State schools Superintendent David Roach said two schools in the area — Mary C. Snow West Side Elementary and West Side Middle — already have Communities in Schools coordinators.
The $380,000 will place a coordinator in each of the remaining West Side schools — Edgewood Elementary and Grandview Elementary— and put two coordinators at Capital High. Students who are residentially zoned to attend West Side Middle are also zoned to attend Capital, a Kanawha schools spokeswoman said.
Wednesday’s state school board meeting agenda said one of the Capital coordinators also will “coordinate services across all the schools and the community in consultation with” the Rev. Matthew Watts’ West Side nonprofit, Hope Community Development Corp.
Last month, after Watts’ third appearance, board President Paul Hardesty told Watts he supported funding his pilot project to the tune of $50,000. Hardesty said there would be a vote at this month’s board meeting.
With Wednesday’s voice vote with no dissent, the board provided more than seven times that $50,000. It’s not going directly to the Hope Community Development Corp., but Watts said he and the other Black leaders in the Tuesday Morning Group are “really excited about the decision.”
“We believe that the project they are bringing to the West Side, Communities in Schools, it complements the work we’ve been doing over here for years,” he said. “It’s very similar to work that we’ve done in schools in the past.”
He said Roach and Michele Blatt, a deputy state schools superintendent, assured him that these coordinators would work closely with community groups like his nonprofit “to try to create a seamless system.”
Watts said students, if they have perfect attendance, are still only in school 180 days per year, and only for part of those days.
“And we always think that’s the missing piece,” he said. “We think that just by doing something at the school, [that] alone is going to transform these kids’ educational experience, when it’s in their homes and in their communities where they really lack the support that they need, and they often lack the enhanced educational experiences.”
He said the Tuesday Morning Group hopes the West Virginia Department of Education and Kanawha Superintendent’s Office will be open to developing “a plan and a model to address school discipline and suspension, which I believe is the silent, underlying condition, that’s unrecognized and unaddressed, that’s driving many of our educational challenges and social challenges.”
A state law passed in 2020 requires the Department of Education, which the state school board oversees, to “develop a statewide program intended to address the number of disciplinary actions taken by school personnel and county school boards against students enrolled in grades K-12.”
The law also requires the department to provide a progress summary of “the statewide program and individual county programs,” starting this year.
