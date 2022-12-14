Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The West Virginia Board of Education discussed ongoing state intervention in Logan and Lincoln counties during its December meeting on Wednesday.

Lincoln County has been under a state of emergency for the past two years, while the board approved a full takeover of Logan County Schools in October. Logan County’s interim superintendent, Jeff Huffman, will begin reporting to the state board quarterly. Members will vote next month on whether to end or extend the state of emergency in Lincoln County.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com.

