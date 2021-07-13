The American Rescue Plan Act is providing $739 million to West Virginia county school systems, including $82 million to Kanawha County.
Through 4 p.m. Friday, the Kanawha school system is inviting public comment on its plan to spend that money. Comments may be emailed to comment@mail.kana.k12 .wv.us
The plan addresses a litany of pandemic-related academic and mental health issues, including:
- “Significant declines” in yet-unreleased state standardized test scores.
- Particularly large learning gaps in third and fourth grades.
- “All-time high” failing grades, particularly in middle school.
- Attempted suicides.
The county school system said 167 high schoolers and 204 middle schoolers reported “feeling suicidal” during the two weeks preceding a March survey. Kanawha’s total fall enrollment was 24,700.
The statewide deadline for county boards of education to vote on the required plans is Aug. 1, said Melanie Purkey, federal programs officer for the state Department of Education.
Kanawha schools spokeswoman Briana Warner wrote in an email that “almost all of the numbers are changing some” from what’s shown in the plan online.
It includes $26 million for more teachers, academic interventionists and aides.
In addition, $6 million would be allocated to “social and emotional support” — including more counselors, social workers and psychologists — and $7 million to summer- and after-school programs.
Kanawha also plans to spend $14 million to replace heating, ventilation and air-conditioning units, $2 million to replace windows and $2 million on “digital surveillance equipment upgrades,” which, Warner wrote, covers 120 high-resolution cameras.
“These would replace or augment existing aging or obsolete systems,” she wrote, allowing for accurate COVID-19 contact tracing in common places.
Purkey said every expenditure must relate to preventing, preparing for or responding to COVID-19. The plan Kanawha posted for public comment is a 20-slide PowerPoint presentation from June 14.
Purkey said last month that counties “are required to have stakeholder input in the process upfront.” Kanawha didn’t advertise community input opportunities before it created this draft plan.
“We have been receiving input on what is needed to help our students — in every way — throughout the year,” Warner wrote. Every principal was asked for recommendations “and those specific school needs are wrapped into this plan.”
“Parent/community feedback has been constant to both schools and the district,” she wrote.
Tamicah Owens, summer research associate for the West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy think tank, urged parents and teachers to comment.
“It’s open to suggestions,” she said.
Owens said academic opportunity gaps have widened amid the pandemic for such groups as low-income students, racial minorities and those in foster care.
Visit kcs.kana.k12.wv.us and scroll down the home page to find the link to the plan.