The 19th-century original building for the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind burned down Saturday morning.
No students or staff were injured, according to a news release from the state Department of Education. While some students do live in another building on the campus, the department said they had been transported home for the weekend.
While still called the Schools for the Deaf and the Blind, they merged into a single school this school year. The “Administration Building” that burned down had recently contained the superintendent’s home and “historical artifacts,” the department said.
It was the school’s original building when it was founded in 1870, according to the school’s website. It was previously the Romney Classical Institute.
That was built in 1846, according to the West Virginia Humanities Council’s West Virginia Encyclopedia.
The school’s website said the building once contained classrooms and dormitories for all students and teachers. It was a landmark in the small town of Romney, just off Main Street and behind the school’s main sign.
“This building was an icon of the town and it’s gone,” Romney Mayor Beverly Keadle said.
“I’ve received lots of condolences today,” she said. “It’s like losing a best friend.”
Firefighters responded around 6 a.m. The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause.
The school isn’t part of a county school system. It’s directly under the state Board of Education’s control. It’s spread across 79 acres, but only has 76 students left.
The state school board and the education department it oversees have been considering alternate uses for some buildings, including offering them up to “outside occupation,” according to a facilities planning document. That included the Administration Building.
“Since the Administration Building is in transition, only the minimum amount of work will be incurred,” the document said.
“It is important that no students were on campus during this traumatic event,” state schools Superintendent Clayton Burch said in the news release. “Nonetheless, this is a major loss and students will have many questions when they return. We will provide the necessary supports for both students and staff, and we will work closely with state officials that are investigating.”
“We are shocked and saddened by the loss of this iconic building but are grateful no one was hurt and there were no additional losses,” state school board President Miller Hall said in the release. “Fire and emergency crews arrived immediately, and the Department of Education, Board of Education and the WVSDB [Schools for the Deaf and the Blind] sincerely appreciate their swift response.”