West Virginia Superintendent of Schools David Roach introduced a new state literacy campaign based on the science of reading during Wednesday’s meeting of the West Virginia Board of Education.
The campaign is called Ready, Read, Write, West Virginia and uses the science of reading as the foundation of a back-to-basics approach to teaching literacy, according to a news release issued after the meeting by the state Department of Education.
“We know it all begins with literacy, and students who cannot read become adults who struggle to succeed. Literacy and reading have an immeasurable impact,” Roach told board members during Wednesday's meeting.
Roach discussed the need for schools to refine their focus on reading, writing and mathematics and, in particular, return to teaching the science of reading. He also said teachers must focus on expanding concepts as students progress into deeper levels of learning.
“When you appointed me to this position we agreed on a common vision and goal for public education. We needed to get back to the basics of teaching, focusing on reading, writing and math, and we had to do it with purpose and urgency,” Roach told the board.
Proponents, like nonprofit education group The Reading League, say the science of reading represents a body of scientific research that shows students learn to read best when reading is broken down into five areas: phonemic awareness, phonics, fluency, vocabulary and comprehension. Others view it as a narrow approach that only focuses on how children learn to read individual words.
Roach said the concept was widely used in the past, and is the simplest and most effective approach for students in the early stages of learning to read. It will be at the heart of the new initiative, he said.
Ready, Read, Write, West Virginia utilizes the five components of the science of reading to build strong literacy skills in all students, from the earliest learner to the older child who needs additional support, according to the release.
“The power of the science of reading is reflected in the research. It offers proven strategies that have worked around the world," Roach said in the release. "This model is centered around methods that equip children with a foundation of effective learning strategies so they can grow into strong and confident readers.
"Additionally, the science of reading can be used with older students experiencing learning gaps to equip them with skills needed to advance their learning."
The Ready, Read, Write, West Virginia campaign website and other assets will be released early next year. Until then, the department has released a short series of videos to assist families in supporting literacy skills at home, especially during school holidays and breaks, according to the release. These videos are available on the department's YouTube channel.
“Our focus on literacy is more than words. It must be a part of a culture as a department of education, as county boards of education, as local schools, as communities and as a state as a whole. This is a job beyond the ability of one state agency,” Roach said.
Board president Paul Hardesty said he supports the idea of a back-to-basics approach. He said he believes it’s a welcome change from “canned” programs that have been used by West Virginia schools for years.
“I have been on a soapbox since I’ve been in this seat about reading," Hardesty said. "Being a former county board member, I have spent millions in taxpayer money because administrators came to me and said they need this latest and greatest program. I call them canned education programs."
Hardesty called the programs “low-hanging fruit” for companies owned by private equity firms, who he equated to snake oil salesmen who pluck at the heartstrings of those sympathetic to education.
“I’m not trying to be critical of curriculum directors, I know they think I am, but Logan County bought 19 different canned programs and put them on teachers and principals to try and execute. Why is it that this is so prevalent? Not just here, but nationally?" Hardesty said.