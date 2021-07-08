The West Virginia Board of Education is proposing to require that public school students "engage in active inquires, investigations and hands-on activities" for at least half of each science course.
That mandate was in the state's K-12 science education standards before the fall of 2016, when the state implemented new standards largely based on the Next Generation Science Standards national blueprint.
The state school board is now proposing to change those standards, including by reinserting the requirement that at least 50% of instructional time be spent on active inquiries, investigations and hands-on activities.
"Although it was implied in the current standards, stakeholders felt that the language needed to be specifically put back in," said Christy Day, spokeswoman for the state Department of Education, which the board oversees.
"Labs, active inquiries and investigations all indicate hands-on science," Day said. "So students are actively learning and not just sitting in front of a book or computer reading about science."
The proposed changes would also scrub the Next Generation name from the standards, even though the proposed revisions appear to keep the standards largely the same as currently.
Also proposed to be added are bulleted examples below some standards showing what could be taught as part of teaching that standard.
As they have with some past policies, the board and the Department of Education didn't provide underlines or line-throughs showing the public what exactly is being added or deleted. The first few pages of the revision document do summarize the proposed changes, and a Gazette-Mail review of a few grade levels suggests there has been little change to the standards beyond the removal of currently more detailed science-focused reading and writing standards.
The proposals were posted for public comment in early June and are still on public comment through 4 p.m. Monday. After that, the board will vote to approve or reject the policy changes, or modify them further.
You can read and comment on the proposals by going to https://wvde.state.wv.us/policies and clicking on the Policy 2520.3C link in the box at the top of that page.
You can also mail comments to: Erika Klose, Coordinator, WVDE Middle and Secondary Learning Services, Capitol Building 6, Room 221, 1900 Kanawha Blvd. E., Charleston, WV 25305.
Deb Hemler, executive director of the West Virginia Science Teachers Association, was among the 35 "external stakeholders" who provided input for these policy revisions, according to the Department of Education.
Hemler, who also trains new science teachers as a Fairmont State University professor, praised the planned reinsertion of the at least 50% rule.
“We certainly want a lab-based experience, activity-based, because hands-on learning is the way students will learn best, sometimes, these very complex concepts,” she said.
As for the proposed stripping of the Next Generation name from the standards, Hemler said she doesn't think that will impair teachers from teaching science.
She said the training she provides current teachers will continue to reference the national Next Generation standards. And she noted that her association's website — wvsta.org — will have an updated "crosswalk" matching the West Virginia standards to the national standards, which contain more detail on how to teach them.
“They will see the core of those in our standards, so I don’t think it will hurt us,” she said.