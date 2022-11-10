The number of students in West Virginia’s public schools dipped to about 250,000 this fall, a drop of 850 students.
That .3% decline from last fall was the smallest annual decrease since enrollment began dropping a decade ago, according to state Department of Education data.
“Families have more school choice than ever in the history of the state and are staying loyal to our public education,” said state Schools Superintendent David Roach, who revealed the number Wednesday.
West Virginia’s first four charter schools opened this fall. State Department of Education spokeswoman Christy Day said the department included those schools’ enrollment in the 250,049 statewide public school enrollment figure.
Some argue that charters are not public schools. They are publicly funded but are freed from many state personnel laws and other public school rules, and they can be, as they are in West Virginia, entirely overseen by unelected boards. Management companies run daily operations for three of the four here.
The state’s sweeping non-public school vouchers program, the Hope Scholarship, was also supposed to begin this fall, but a court injunction blocked it. The state Supreme Court lifted the block Oct. 6, but that was after the education department’s official count date for public school enrollment.
As of the Sept. 30 official enrollment count date, the two in-person charters told the Gazette-Mail they had a combined roughly 620 students. But the department hasn’t yet released its verified numbers for those schools or the two online charters.
Still, statewide public school enrollment saw a relatively small annual drop even if the likely charter school enrollment numbers are excluded.
Enrollment increased by 221 students from 2011 to 2012, bringing the statewide count to about 282,300. Since then, enrollment has declined.
Those annual drops have ranged from the .4% drop in 2014 to the 3.5%, 9,300-student drop in 2020. That was the first time the department reported enrollment since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
County- and school-level enrollment data weren’t yet available this week, Day said.