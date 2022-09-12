The West Virginia Senate, without any public discussion Monday, confirmed two new state Board of Education members.
One will serve to nearly the end of the decade.
In a 29-0 vote, senators confirmed Chris Stansbury for a term ending in November 2028 and Victor Gabriel for a term ending in November 2030. The vote was to confirm Gov. Jim Justice’s list of 21 nominations, including to the state school board, Marshall University’s board and other bodies.
Once confirmed by the Senate, state school board members can’t be removed over policy or political disagreements until their terms expire.
Stansbury, of Charleston, is an optometrist and a guns and ammunition dealer who served two years as a Republican in the House of Delegates. He left the Legislature after losing his 2016 state Senate bid against then-incumbent, now-former senator Corey Palumbo.
Stansbury was until recently a board member of the Cardinal Institute for West Virginia Policy. Alongside non-education-related causes, that conservative/libertarian think tank focuses on promoting charter schools and non-public school vouchers that provide families public money for home- and private-schooling.
When Justice announced early this month he was appointing Stansbury to the state school board, Stansbury said he was resigning from the Cardinal Institute “to make sure I had the time to commit to the state Board of Education.”
Gabriel, of Bridgeport, was until recently a longtime member of the state School Building Authority. That agency awards public school districts grants for school construction, consolidation and significant renovation.
He said he previously worked for more than 40 years in education, including as transportation director for the Harrison County school system and as an assistant superintendent overseeing transportation and other issues for that school district.
Since retiring from there in 2010, Gabriel said he also did paid consulting for the state Department of Education on the statewide school bus driver training program and other bus issues. He said he ceased that work and resigned from the School Building Authority board when Justice appointed him to the state school board.
The appointments replace the board’s former president, Miller Hall, and vice president, Tom Campbell, who both resigned. Hall was the board’s only Black member, and the two new members are white. The board continues to have seven men and two women.
Absent for Monday’s vote were Sens. Mike Caputo, D-Marion; Bill Hamilton, R-Upshur; Mike Maroney, R-Marshall; Mike Romano, D-Harrison; and Ryan Weld, R-Brooke.