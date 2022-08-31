Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

State Sen. Patricia Rucker, R-Jefferson, a prominent advocate for charter schools and public school alternatives such as homeschooling, announced Wednesday she is challenging Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, for his position.

Senators themselves pick their president, so Rucker's victory will depend on support from her colleagues.

