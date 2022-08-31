State Sen. Patricia Rucker, R-Jefferson, a prominent advocate for charter schools and public school alternatives such as homeschooling, announced Wednesday she is challenging Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, for his position.
Senators themselves pick their president, so Rucker's victory will depend on support from her colleagues.
Rucker made the announcement on MetroNews' Talkline program. She told the Gazette-Mail later Wednesday that Blair removed her from her role as Senate Education Committee chairwoman, which she has held since the 2019 regular legislative session.
She said she decided to run for president "before I was told I was going to be removed," and said she will support the new chairperson.
Rucker said she wants to reduce taxes and favors "protecting life." She said she prefers a total abortion ban with criminal penalties for doctors who perform abortions and no rape or incest exceptions, but, “at the end of the day, I would have been happy to get any legislation that would have saved babies" and "basically made abortion rare."
She said the Legislature's failure to pass any such bill or cut taxes during the July special session isn't the only reason she's running for president, “but I am definitely unhappy with how the special session went."
"For many Republicans across the state, they were just shocked that a supermajority in both the House and the Senate was not capable of passing a bill that clarified our abortion prohibitions," she said.
Blair has not returned a request seeking comment. The senators live in the two easternmost counties of West Virginia.
Rucker said, “I just feel that I have shown that I can get along with folks from all sides, and that includes the other political party,” plus the Republican governor and the House.
Rucker has been a prominent, if not the most prominent, voice in favor of bringing charter schools and non-public school vouchers to the state.
In the past few weeks, West Virginia's first four charter schools, including two statewide online ones, opened under a law Rucker pushed. Blair also backed the law.
But these charters' continued existence is currently threatened by a lawsuit based in the state constitution.
Rucker also successfully pushed a law to create what was — at least at the time of its passage in 2021 — the nation's broadest non-public school vouchers program. Blair also voted for that program.
This Hope Scholarship program was designed to be open to all rising kindergartners whose parents diverted them from public schools, and to all older students already in public schools whose families chose to withdraw them. Families would have started this fall receiving about $4,300 per year per participating child for a wide range of public school alternatives, including homeschooling and secular or religious private schools.
But some public school parents sued over the program's diversion of public dollars from public education, and all three levels of West Virginia's civil court system have maintained an at-least temporary block on the program while that case continues.
"I do believe it can and should pass constitutional muster," she told the Gazette-Mail.
Rucker said on Talkline that “everyone likes to point out, of course, the progress we have made on school choice because that has been the most dramatic change. But I want to point out that while I was Education chair, we've given teachers three pay raises, we have strengthened teachers' role in the classroom, we have protected special education students, we have also passed a higher education funding model."
Mitch Carmichael, when he was Senate president before becoming the governor's economic development cabinet secretary, appointed Rucker as Senate Education chairwoman in time for the 2019 regular legislative session. That session and the 2019 summer session featured the controversial education omnibus law that first legalized charter schools, among many other educational changes.
Rucker's is the second leadership challenge in the Legislature since a special legislative session fizzled without any results in July.
House of Delegates Government Organization Chairman Brandon Steele, R-Raleigh, announced in August he planned to challenge Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, for the House Speaker position.
Steele cited the Legislature's inability to get bills that would restrict abortion access across the finish line as one of his key reasons for challenging Hanshaw, who didn't comment on Steele's announcement.
Gov. Jim Justice convened the Legislature for a special session in July to consider a 10% reduction in the state's personal income tax rate and to clarify laws restricting abortion access.
The Senate declined to take up Justice's personal income tax proposal after the House adopted it.
The House and Senate couldn't come to an agreement about whether doctors who perform abortions should face criminal charges and in what limited circumstances pregnant people could access abortions.
Senate Republicans selected Blair to be their leader unofficially during a party caucus in December 2020, and the full Senate elected Blair as president in January 2021.
Blair succeeded Carmichael as Senate President after Carmichael lost his 2020 primary race to Senator Amy Grady, R-Mason.
Voters in the Eastern Panhandle first elected Blair to the House in 2002, where he served until voters elected him to the Senate in 2008. Blair served as Senate Finance Chairman before he was Senate President.
It wasn't clear Wednesday how Senate Republican support for Blair or Rucker had shaken out.
To become House Speaker or Senate President, a legislator needs to earn the majority of the vote among all members of their respective chamber, regardless of party.
Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier, wasn't available to comment Wednesday.
Staff writer Lacie Pierson contributed to this story.