Legislation that would have reduced state oversight of Bluefield State College is dead for this special legislative session, Senate President Craig Blair said Monday.
Blair noted that one senator was absent -- Sen. Mike Maroney, R-Marshall -- and he needed four-fifths of senators to vote to waive a rule that requires at least three days to pass legislation.
“There’s a possibility that I had the votes, but I was missing one member,” said Blair, R-Berkeley.
The session started Monday, and lawmakers are on track to finish the session and interim committee meetings Tuesday. The House of Delegates also didn’t waive that three-day rule for a mirror version of the bill.
It didn’t even get a vote in the Senate because Blair referred it to a committee when it came up Monday. The committee never met.
The legislation abruptly appeared on Gov. Jim Justice’s special session call, which he released Friday evening. Unlike most other bills on that agenda, it hadn’t been debated, at least publicly, during the regular legislative session that ended in March.
Blair said he asked Justice to place the bill on the call after it was requested by Bluefield State Board of Governors members, including former Senate president and previous Republican gubernatorial candidate Bill Cole.
The legislation would have made Bluefield State “statutorily exempted.” That’s a legal designation state lawmakers have bestowed only on West Virginia and Marshall universities, the state’s two largest schools, plus the graduate-student-only West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine.
If Bluefield State were to join that club, it no longer would have to obtain the state Higher Education Policy Commission’s approval for multimillion-dollar building projects or pay for its president. Only Bluefield’s own Board of Governors, appointed by the governor and confirmed by the Senate, would have to sign off.
There’s already a process where schools that aren’t “statutorily exempted” can earn the exemption. Bluefield State hasn’t done that.
In 2020, lawmakers decided that schools can earn exemption by meeting at least three of five criteria. One of those is a six-year graduation rate of at least 45% on average over three years; another is at least 50 days cash reserved for operations on average over three years. Fairmont State and Shepherd universities have earned the exemption.
Blair said the bill is “dead for this point in time, but the fuse has been lit on addressing that issue.”
“We’ll be looking at how we go about dealing with our higher education institutions in the state of West Virginia,” he said. “All of the above, whether it be Bluefield or any of them.”
Over the past decade, the Legislature has progressively chipped away at the oversight power of the Higher Education Policy Commission, including by creating the statutory exemption category and the earned exemption pathway. This chipping away has made colleges' own boards of governors more powerful.
Asked if he was planning to eliminate the Higher Education Policy Commission, Blair said “everything is on the table."
"I don’t run a dictatorship," he said. "I do what the will of the membership wants done.”
Blair said he wants to give college boards of governors more “flexibility,” noting that higher education is changing and there is competition with online colleges.
House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, said the House version wasn’t fast-tracked because he and Blair agreed the Senate would consider the legislation first. But he said he doubted there were enough votes in his chamber.
“Normally, if one house or the other has a problem, it has the same problem on both ends of the building,” Hanshaw said.
“I think our interim committees this summer and fall will be looking at that HEPC governance in general — what’s the proper way to stand up particular programs, 2-year programs, 4-year programs, certificate programs, nondegree certificate programs?” he said.
“And when we think about the kinds of employers that we want to attract here, being able to provide specialized training for the workforce that they want to have here is really, really critical,” he said. “And making sure that the education community as a whole is able to respond to those particular needs is really important.”
Hanshaw did say the Higher Education Policy Commission plays an important role for the state’s smaller colleges and universities, including legal and accreditation compliance support.
“We can’t just let those things fold,” he said, "but what’s the right way to provide it? And I don’t know the answer.”