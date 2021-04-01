After nearly a month of the proposal not advancing, the West Virginia Senate Finance Committee suddenly furthered Thursday a constitutional amendment that would let lawmakers amend and reject state Board of Education's policies.
The state school board's policies set, among other things: what students must learn, how they can be disciplined, what specifically is required to become a teacher, and how charter schools are regulated.
If the constitutional amendment succeeds, the Legislature will have the final say over all of this.
Lawmakers can already amend and reject the policies and rules proposed by other agencies, but the state school board currently has a special standing under the state Constitution. The state Supreme Court of Appeals has interpreted this special standing as exempting the state board from having to submit its policies to lawmakers.
The proposal, House Joint Resolution 1, requires approval by two-thirds of the elected members in each legislative chamber.
The House of Delegates passed the HJR1 Feb. 23. If the Senate follows suit, and the House agrees to some changes the Senate made, the proposal would still have to be approved by voters in the 2022 general election.
Republicans occupy 23 of the 34 Senate seats, so if all the Democrats vote no, and just one Republican joins them, the measure will fail.
In a voice vote with some nays heard Thursday, Senate Finance sent the proposal to the floor of the full Senate. It never went through the Senate Education Committee.
This year's regular legislative session ends April 10.
The state board, unlike county boards of education, is unelected, and its members serve nine-year terms. Governors appoint the members, but they must be confirmed by the state Senate. Once confirmed, they can not be removed from office over policy disagreements.
The state board's constitutional power, as interpreted by the state Supreme Court in a series of decisions spanning decades, is so great that it may currently be able to defy any education laws the Legislature may pass. But lawyers say this hasn’t been directly tested in court.
Instead, lawmakers annually pass multiple laws affecting education — each chamber even has an Education Committee — and the board routinely changes or adds to its current policies to comply with and flesh out those laws.
"The state board is very close to the educators in the field, and moves very in sync with the legislators and have time throughout the year to engage with and study and work with stakeholders in developing those rules," state Department of Education General Counsel Heather Hutchens told the committee Thursday.
The state board oversees the Department of Education.
"So the concern is," Hutchens said, "that we would lose the ability to have that level of connection, before the rules are approved and passed, that the state board would lose its ability to respond in a timely fashion to any needs of counties that wanted changes to rules or even waivers to those rules. And with the changes in the Legislature, which occur every two years potentially, that this type of introduction would create some uncertainty and level of change in the classroom with the ebbs and flows of the political process."
She said the Legislature can, currently, hold the state board accountable through the fact that it controls the budget for the state's public school system.
Sen. Rollan Roberts, R-Raleigh and administrator of a private school, said "it appears to me that this is trying to line up Board of Education rules and policies with what is done with other state agencies and policies, but obviously the board and the state superintendent have said we don't want that level of oversight or relationship with the Legislature."
Hutchens said they greatly value their relationship and "joint responsibility" with the Legislature regarding education.
"But the state board does firmly believe that our public education system is different from other agencies," she said.
"I don't know that I'm satisfied with the explanation there of the reason, but I appreciate you answering," Roberts said.