Seven West Virginia counties have elected not to follow the state Board of Education's order to reopen classrooms this week.
The counties not complying are Berkeley, Gilmer, Harrison, Jefferson, Marion, Monongalia and Taylor.
That's according to the first official compliance report that state Schools Superintendent Clayton Burch sent to the state school board. When state board members voted last week to order the reopening, they didn't specify punishments for noncompliance but did mandate these reports.
On Tuesday, the state board announced an emergency meeting for noon Wednesday in Charleston to possibly respond. State board President Miller Hall didn't return requests for comment on what his board may do to these counties.
Emergency meetings don't have to have days of advanced public notice like regular meetings, though it's unclear how the state board argues this is legally allowed to be an emergency meeting.
State law reserves emergency meetings for “addressing an unexpected event which requires immediate attention because it poses an imminent threat to public health or safety,” damage to property or “an imminent material financial loss or other imminent substantial harm to a public agency, its employees or the members of the public which it serves.”
Burch did note in the report that "it is my understanding several [county school] boards are meeting in the coming days to discuss further options or have published dates to return to in-person instruction beyond the date specified."
Tuesday was the date the state board specified in-person learning must resume, though parents who want to keep their children in online-only options may do so.
Burch's report said Harrison, despite not complying, plans to reopen classrooms next week.
Taylor County's website says it's keeping classrooms closed this week and next, and its board will meet Jan. 29 to decide for the future.
Robin Haught, executive secretary to Marion County's superintendent, noted her county's board was meeting Tuesday evening and it might change its plan.
Marion's earlier plan only diverged from the state board's order in one way. Marion planned to switch to countywide remote learning for all grade levels when the county turns red on the state's color-coded school reopening map, while the state board only said that was allowed for high schools in the red.
On Tuesday night, the Marion board doubled down. It voted that it would do countywide remote learning in both red and orange on the map.
Gilmer County Superintendent Patricia Lowther said her county's board rejected Sunday her recommendation to resume offering all students, starting this week, five days per week of in-person instruction.
Lowther said the board directed her to come up with a fewer-than-five-day "blended" model.
Blended learning, which the state has not banned, sends separate groups of students to school on alternating in-person and online learning days. This reduces the number of students in a building at the same time.
“We have been going five days a week, so we didn't have a blended model ready," she said. She said her board will meet Thursday on the issue.
Monongalia's board voted last week to stay with countywide remote learning through Feb. 12, and Jefferson voted to stay that way until March 1.
Monongalia requested an exemption from the order, but Burch wrote in response that he intended to recommend the state board deny it.
"My concern and support for those children whose families desire in-person instruction, especially those who do not have the means or support to effectively access virtual learning, remains steadfast," Burch wrote.
Monongalia's board met Tuesday evening on the issue, and it was still discussing the issue as of publication time.
The West Virginia School Board Association, which includes members of all 55 county boards, had a meeting last week after the state board's order.
Association Executive Director Howard O'Cull said at least 100 people were on the call, including board members, superintendents and other staff.
He said the board members discussed multiple issues, including consequences that counties might face for noncompliance. And he was directed to send a letter to the state board regarding county board members' feelings.
“County boards feel like they were locked out on this and other similar decisions by the state board, and the state board is missing out on a great source of input that represents the public,” O'Cull said. “And the local boards are missing out on an opportunity to really point out some of the things about the impact on local decisions.”
“You could tap into the resources of county boards and how they know their counties to make better-informed decisions,” he said.
County board members are elected. State board members are appointed by governors and confirmed by the state Senate.
As for the state board meeting, it's noon Wednesday in Room 353 of Building 6 of the state Capitol Complex in Charleston.