West Virginia’s state charter school approval board is joining a lawsuit against the U.S. Education Department over rules that may limit how much federal grant money the state’s nascent charter schools can receive.

In a 4-0 vote Tuesday, the West Virginia Professional Charter School Board joined an ongoing case to eliminate these new grant awarding criteria.

Ryan Quinn covers education. He can be reached at 304-348-1254 or ryan.quinn@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RyanEQuinn on Twitter.

