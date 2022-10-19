West Virginia’s state charter school approval board is joining a lawsuit against the U.S. Education Department over rules that may limit how much federal grant money the state’s nascent charter schools can receive.
In a 4-0 vote Tuesday, the West Virginia Professional Charter School Board joined an ongoing case to eliminate these new grant awarding criteria.
These new criteria that the department may consider include, among other things, whether public schools near the charters are overcrowded, whether the charters collaborate with public school systems and how these charters plan to maintain “racially and socioeconomically diverse” student bodies.
Such criteria could hinder West Virginia charters from earning these grants. Overall public school enrollment consistently declines in this state; county school systems lose funding when students transfer to charters, and so have reason to oppose them; and 89% of West Virginia public school students are white, according to the most recent figures.
“The requirement for a ‘needs analysis’ ensures that charter schools that serve school districts with failing, albeit under-enrolled, schools will be unable to demonstrate a sufficient need to be considered for grant funding,” the lawsuit states. “The most successful charter schools are those that provide educational alternatives to under-enrolled schools, not those that simply house excess numbers of students.”
The filing says Congress appropriated $440 million for the federal Charter Schools Program in one year alone.
“The department has set out new criteria for grant awards that are designed to decrease charter school programs, and ensure that failing public schools don’t have to compete with innovative alternatives,” the lawsuit says.
“Not only does the department lack the authority to issue any new criteria; the proposed factors will punish the most successful charter school programs, particularly in school districts that enroll large numbers of minority students,” the lawsuit says. “All the while, the rule comes from an agency employee, and lacks even the blessing of a properly-appointed officer of the United States.”
Virginia- and California-based lawyers from the Pacific Legal Foundation wrote this on behalf of two plaintiffs.
They are the Michigan Association of Public School Academies, or MAPSA, which said it represents about 250 charters and eight charter-authorizing entities there, and the Thomas B. Fordham Institute, an education think tank that also authorizes and helps oversee Ohio charters. Some of these groups’ charters have nearly entirely African-American student populations.
West Virginia Professional Charter School Board Chairman Adam Kissel said joining the litigation costs nothing.
A Pacific Legal Foundation attorney confirmed Wednesday that his nonprofit will represent the board.
“I know the lead attorney on the case and I think the world of PLF,” said Kissel, himself a former U.S. Education Department official during the Trump administration and, currently, a senior fellow at a West Virginia conservative/libertarian think tank.
Todd Gaziano, the Pacific Legal Foundation’s legal policy and strategic research chief, testified earlier this year to the West Virginia Legislature in defense of an anti-”critical race theory” bill. The Legislature failed to pass it.
Last week, the U.S. Education Department asked the federal courts to dismiss this case because the new criteria haven’t yet harmed either MAPSA or Fordham.
“The plaintiffs in this case cannot establish any ‘actual or imminent’ injury from the July 2022 rules,” the department’s lawyers wrote. “Neither MAPSA nor Fordham alleges that it intends to ever apply for CSP [Charter Schools Program] grants. Instead, MAPSA alleges that its members may one day apply for CSP grants, and Fordham alleges that charter schools it has sponsored may apply for grants.”
Those lawyers write that “a further reason why the plaintiffs cannot establish standing is that the July 2022 notice does not require the department to implement the new priorities, application requirements and selection criteria in any future grant competition.”