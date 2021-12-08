The board members serve nine-year terms, during which governors can’t remove them over political or policy disagreements. But Perry's shortened term had expired — Justice appointed him in 2017 to fill the unexpired term of a board member who had resigned.
This allowed Justice to reappoint or replace Perry in 2020, and the Republican governor chose replacement.
Maynard also said state Schools Superintendent Clayton Burch called him and asked if he was interested in being considered for the seat.
The board is supposed to oversee the superintendent, whom the board hires and fires. The superintendent leads the Department of Education.
At the time of Maynard's appointment, he was still the executive director of the June Harless Center for Rural Education Research and Development. The center, housed at Marshall, has largely been funded by the Department of Education. That's the major agency the state school board oversees.
Maynard retired from the June Harless Center this summer, according to Marshall spokeswoman Ginny Painter.
"You've added immeasurably to this board, Stan, in a short period of time, and we thank you so much for that," fellow board member Scott Rotruck said Wednesday. "And, although you'll no longer have a vote, that doesn't mean we can't call on you, right?"
Board member Jim Wilson asked the superintendent if there were any way to put Maynard on a retainer, eliciting laughs.