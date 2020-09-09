The only West Virginia Board of Education member who lives in Kanawha County, one of nine counties where the state government has banned in-person classes this week, said Wednesday that keeping schools closed is unfair to children — many of whom might struggle with learning online.
Debra Sullivan spoke at Wednesday’s state school board meeting, which, as usual, was held in Kanawha County. Unusually, it was the second day of the school year, yet the board members were surrounded by schools that were still closed to students.
“I think that, until we get the public on board in helping to solve the problem, it’s not enough,” Sullivan said. “It almost feels that the schools are the only ones being affected by what’s going on, rather than the public. I mean the public is in control, and choosing to follow or not follow the rules is hurting children and families.
“We’re at the will and pleasure of the public when it comes to this, so I don’t know what can be done to encourage people.”
West Virginia has a color-coded map that labeled Kanawha and seven other counties orange Saturday, and Monongalia County red, barring them from having in-person instruction for at least this week. If these counties don’t improve to yellow or green, they cannot reopen their classrooms. They’ll have to continue teaching children remotely.
The colors are based on the average number of new daily COVID-19 cases in the entire county, not just in schools.
And the colors don’t shut down indoor bars, indoor dining, indoor worship services or other indoor activities that could spread the virus. Only cases among inmates and nursing home residents are excluded from changing the hues.
Asked if she specifically wanted the map to ban other activities aside from in-person education, Sullivan said, "I’m just saying that people need to act responsibly. We have free choice, and we need to choose to act in ways that protect others, not only ourselves.”
But even if Kanawha were allowed to reopen schools to students, county schools Superintendent Tom Williams said this week that too many families want their children in classrooms to have sufficient social distancing — if the county offers, as planned, a regular five-day in-person school week.
“If we stay five days a week, there’s not a lot we can do,” Williams said of reducing class sizes at Tuesday’s meeting of the Kanawha Board of Education.
“You know, the parents — I don’t know that they’re aware of it — but I think, for the most part, they know their schools and they know how big their schools are, there’s just no way we can socially distance in every situation,” he said. “We’ve worked diligently, the schools have, on the numbers and the schedules and redone and redone and redone, but the bottom line is we only have so much room.”
“We have teachers who are literally afraid of having all of those kids in a classroom that they know they can’t socially distance,” Kanawha school board member Tracy White said.
Members of the board have said they’re leaning toward sticking with fewer than five in-person days per child per week — allowing only half of students to be in buildings at once and providing them with online education on other days.
Board member Ric Cavender asked if it could be done in some schools that need that and not in others with more space. Williams raised another consideration: having fewer than five in-person days in some grades but not in others.
Williams told the county board members that, if they’re interested in this “blended” approach, “I truly feel K-3 needs to be in school five days a week” to learn to read so they can begin reading to learn.
But, as of now, the state’s COVID-19 color map says that not even a blended approach is allowed in Kanawha and the other orange or red counties. Schools could help spread the virus, the government says, worsening the pandemic in problem areas.
Regardless of its color on the map, though, Kanawha previously offered parents two online-only options for their children: eLearning, in which students were promised live instruction from teachers mimicking a school day; and virtual, a path also offered in other counties that’s more self-paced.
State schools Superintendent Clayton Burch said Wednesday that, “essentially, virtual school for the youngest children requires an adult that’s able to be there.”
Kanawha is among the counties that have opposed allowing parents to change the choice they made before the school year began. Williams said he has denied some requests.
Burch said that, if parents want to change away from the virtual option, “I think we should encourage counties that, if we can get them back in person, let’s get them in person. That’s the best education, period, anyway.”
A lack of internet connection, he added, might be coupled with a lack of access to computers.
“People have asked, ‘Have you got computers out to everybody?’” Burch said. “Not every county ever anticipated getting computers out to everybody. Many of our districts never moved to a 1-to-1 computer for elementary, especially kindergarten through second grade.”