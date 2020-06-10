WV state school board retains Burch as state superintendent

Clayton Burch will keep his job as the state schools superintendent.
In February, the West Virginia Board of Education promoted Burch from deputy superintendent to, at least temporarily, replace the departing Steve Paine.
The board voted unanimously Wednesday to keep Burch in the position at a $230,000 annual salary.
"We think, we believe, we know that we have made the best decision for the West Virginia Department of Education at this time, in the interest of children throughout the state of West Virginia,” state board President Dave Perry said.
Burch thanked the board for its vote of confidence.
The other two finalists, which the board announced Thursday, were Blaine Hess, president of the county schools superintendents’ association for the state, and Kathy D’Antoni, the state’s top vocational education leader.
Hess and D’Antoni had been two of the three finalists the last time the board searched for a superintendent.
That 2017 search ended with Paine being named to the position. A short time after after taking over the job, Paine named Burch deputy superintendent, the No. 2 role in the state Department of Education.
Before becoming deputy superintendent, Burch had been, among other things, the education department’s chief academic officer.
Burch previously directed the department’s Office of Early Learning, which was focused on implementing the state’s universal prekindergarten program. The state has a nationally recognized free, voluntary pre-K program available for 3-year-olds with special needs and all 4-year-olds.
Burch also was involved in making and defending the state’s controversial changes to its science education standards, which critics said cast unwarranted doubt on the overwhelming evidence that greenhouse gas emissions are the chief driver of climate change.
The board mostly retracted those changes after public criticism. Few board members from that controversy still serve on the board.