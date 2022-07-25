A West Virginia state senator interrupted a legislative meeting Sunday to raise concern about a teacher who is a “cross-dresser” supposedly teaching in the district he represents.
Sen. Mike Azinger, R-Wood, asked the state schools superintendent about this during the Legislative Oversight Commission on Education Accountability meeting.
“This is totally off-subject, if that’s OK, since it’s the oversight committee, Mr. Superintendent, and I have your attention,” Azinger said to Superintendent Clayton Burch.
Burch was presenting on deaf and blind student education.
“I was told by a constituent that a man who’s taking a teaching position in my district is a cross-dresser, um, he comes from apparently another school district in another part of the state where, presumably, he did the same thing,” Azinger said. “Do you all have a position on that? Is that decided by counties? Is that allowable to hire a teacher who dresses not of his own sex?”
“I do not believe the state would have a position on that, the state will have a position with our legal and our investigator if an individual commits any crimes—” Burch said.
“— but, I’m sorry to interrupt, but he is allowed to go into the classroom cross-dressing?” Azinger asked.
“That would be a local decision as they hire,” Burch replied. He said “every district is their own employer.”
“We don’t discuss personnel, that’s not appropriate,” said Michael Erb, the Wood school district’s spokesman. Azinger lives in Wood, but also represents Pleasants and Wirt counties and about half of Roane County.
In an interview after the meeting, Azinger said cross-dressing people shouldn’t be allowed to teach in West Virginia public schools.
“I think that’s pretty self-evident that, you know, somebody that doesn’t dress according to their own biological sex, that there’s some kind of a spiritual or mental problem there,” he said.
If the teacher Azinger referenced is actually transgender and is dressing to match their gender identity, it’s illegal under federal law for a public school system to discriminate against them for that.
Nicholas Ward, staff attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia, wrote in an email that the U.S. Supreme Court, “in an opinion authored by Justice [Neil] Gorsuch no less, held two years ago that Title VII protects trans people from workplace discrimination based on identity.”
Ward was referencing the 2020 “Bostock” ruling.
“Furthermore, public school employees are entitled to be free from governmental infringement on their constitutional rights to freedom of expression,” Ward wrote. “Those rights certainly extend to gender expression.”
Azinger is a Republican who chairs no major Senate committees. He is on the Senate Education Committee and the interim joint legislative education oversight group that met Sunday.
“Sen. Azinger is an embarrassment and he’s never had to answer for his attendance of the Jan. 6 insurrection,” Delegate Mike Pushkin, D-Kanawha, tweeted Sunday. Pushkin is the state Democratic Party’s new chairman.
Azinger was in Washington, D.C., Jan. 6, 2021, for a rally before the riot, but there has been no evidence published of him entering the U.S. Capitol.
In 2015, Azinger was among the sponsors of a bill that would have ended local ordinances protecting people from discrimination based on their sexual orientation or gender identity. State law doesn’t include those as protected classes.
That same year, he supported a failed amendment to remove those protections from a bill to let ride-hailing companies like Uber operate in the state.
In 2019, he wrote an op-ed in The Parkersburg News and Sentinel saying, “the LGBQT movement is not about happiness and tolerance, but about indoctrination and a forced acceptance of a perverted and non-biblical view of sexuality.”
During Sunday’s meeting, Azinger moved on from the “cross-dresser” issue to ask Burch about critical race theory, or CRT, and Marxism. Azinger filed a failed bill this year that would have created a tip line in the Governor’s Office for parents and students to report CRT in public schools. Private schools wouldn’t have been included.
Conservatives have so broadly defined CRT that its meaning is vague. Generally speaking, it’s a way of analyzing society and history and racism’s role within them.
“I’m on Facebook way more than I should be, and often I’m warring on CRT and critical theory and this type of thing, and I was having a little Facebook battle while I was on vacation,” he said.
“I went on this lady’s page and she is — has a picture taken with a group of other teachers, I presume, that are at a conference with a Marxist-sounding name and they all have their fists in the air,” he said. “That’s a Marxist symbol, isn’t it, would you agree with that?”
“I would have no idea,” Burch replied. House Education Committee Vice Chairman Joe Statler, R-Monongalia, then called a “point of order.”
“This is not on our agenda today, and I’m not saying it’s something that shouldn’t be approached in the future, but I’m not sure that this is the appropriate time to be delving into this,” Statler said.
“I’ll be quick,” Azinger said, before asking, “does the state Board of Education have a policy on critical race theory at this time?”
“We have no critical race theory in any state policy or standards,” Burch reiterated.
That also wasn’t on Sunday’s agenda.