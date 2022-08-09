In June, West Virginia's schools superintendent told the state Schools for the Deaf and the Blind alumni the rumor.
"The county superintendents around the state, they're all waiting for me to put my resignation in and just move here, personally," state Superintendent Clayton Burch told the group. "No, I will not do that, and I've told the governor I will not do that, yet."
“There was a yet," replied someone who was off-camera in the recorded Facebook video.
“Ah, yeah there was, I love being here—” Burch said.
“It depends on the fishing on Lake Ferndale, is that correct?” the person joked.
“Yeah, it depends on how the South Potomac is flowing,” Burch said.
The flow must have shifted in the past week. On Friday, Burch addressed a letter to the West Virginia Board of Education asking members to transfer him out of the state's top pre-K-12th grade job and into the superintendent position at the deaf and blind school.
The school board is set to vote on that request at its meeting Wednesday at 9 a.m. on floor 6 of Building 6 of the Capitol Complex in Charleston.
The Hampshire County institution is now one school, despite the plural name. It's directly under the state board's oversight, rather than the Hampshire Board of Education, and the board and Burch's Department of Education staff have been significantly intervening there since early 2021.
Burch recently estimated that there will be 60 to 70 students enrolled there in the upcoming school year. He added that the school provides support for hundreds of other children statewide. As state superintendent, he is responsible for more than 250,000 students.
"As it appears we’ve emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic, I’m asking the Board to consider this proposal for leadership at the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind," Burch wrote in the letter, which board members provided.
He wrote that the institution's superintendent role has been unfilled since 2021 because "I have assumed those responsibilities" while the state Department of Education he leads "has provided intense support" to the school. He noted that the school year is about to start and "I believe the time is right."
"From the beginning of my administration until this very moment, I have made the WVSDB [Schools for the Deaf and the Blind] a priority," Burch wrote. "I have been a consistent presence on campus to work through the challenges that exist — from facilities to services and instruction and more, continuing to give the WVSDB a level of support it has not had in many years. I have a vision of what the WVSDB can become as a resource to serve children and families of our state, region and beyond. They need the commitment of a full-time leader and visionary to solidify the work and see it to completion."
Burch hasn't provided a statement or interview since Friday. While Burch, in his June talk with the alumni, referenced talking at some point with Gov. Jim Justice, the governor said he didn't know about Burch's request until Friday.
"I really thought that Clayton Burch was doing a great job and I have no reason to feel any differently in any way," Justice said Tuesday. "I didn't know a thing in the world about it."
Justice had appointed Burch to temporarily lead two other state government departments.
A few state school board members interviewed also said they didn't know this request was coming.
"I was just surprised by it, to be honest," member Daniel Snavely said. "I felt like he is a strong superintendent, and you know I would personally hate to see him go, except if that's what his passion is and that's what he desires, then I would be in favor of granting that."
Snavely said, “no one was talking about a change of leadership” on the board, although, as a board member, Snavely conceded, “I'm not a major player."
Burch's letter also mentions family reasons for wanting the transfer.
"I also have close ties to the Hampshire County community, including having a personal residence there," he wrote. "This transition also affords me the opportunity to be near family and provide supports."
Romney, where the school is, is four hours from Charleston, where Burch's Department of Education is located. In June, Burch told the alumni he lives in Springfield. He previously lived, or perhaps still also lives, in Putnam County.
The Hampshire Assessor's Office website shows an address in his name near Springfield. The address is between Lake Ferndale and the South Branch Potomac River, 15 miles from the school.
Burch hasn't said if his move would displace any administrators at the school. His transfer request letter said, "I also understand that continued effort needs to be dedicated to the school’s economy of scale as it pertains to the number of administration positions for a school that size."
Paul Hardesty, the newest state school board member and the one the board appointed last month as president, said Tuesday he needs to look at the organizational chart there. He also said he couldn't say what Burch would be paid if the transfer is approved because the board hasn't discussed it.
As superintendent, Burch is paid about $230,000 annually. Hardesty said, "I don't see that being an option."
The board also is set Wednesday to pick a new state superintendent, at least temporarily, if the transfer is approved.
“If there ultimately is a change in Superintendent Burch's situation," board member Debra Sullivan said, "I am confident that the board will hire a qualified individual to lead us in the important work of educating West Virginia's children."
About two weeks ago, Senate Education Committee Vice Chairman Rollan Roberts asked a question perhaps unheard of during public legislative meetings over the past decade.
“Do the parents need the Schools for the Deaf and [the] Blind, when you’re spending those kinds of dollars to take [students] back and forth and be educating them?" Roberts asked Burch during a legislative interim meeting. "Is this, is this a still-relevant — I mean I know it’s been there for 150 years. This is sounding really exorbitant in the cost for relatively few students when we have, as you’ve just testified, hundreds of other kids that are staying in their counties.”
The school has a $15.5 million budget for the upcoming school year, according to the Department of Education. Roberts compared that to the 60-70 students expected there.
“That might be the toughest question that you’ve asked me yet," Burch replied. "I do still believe in parent options and parent choice.
"I don’t believe these families, without this school there, have an opportunity for their children to be in an immersive environment for deaf and blind, and that is what this offers," Burch said. "It is expensive, and it is our most vulnerable students, which we know is going to be expensive. But a portion of that budget does fund now the Technical Assistance Center, which are the supports back to the schools, and I think we need to see more and more of that budget shifted to the support for all. And I think the efficiencies that I talked about when it comes to facilities, personnel."