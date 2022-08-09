Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

In June, West Virginia's schools superintendent told the state Schools for the Deaf and the Blind alumni the rumor.

"The county superintendents around the state, they're all waiting for me to put my resignation in and just move here, personally," state Superintendent Clayton Burch told the group. "No, I will not do that, and I've told the governor I will not do that, yet."

Ryan Quinn covers education. He can be reached at 304-348-1254 or ryan.quinn@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RyanEQuinn on Twitter.

