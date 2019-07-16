WV State University board gets new leaders

The West Virginia State University Board of Governors has new leaders.
Board members elected Chuck Jones Jr. chairman for the fiscal year that began earlier this month, according to a Tuesday WVSU news release.
“I am extremely honored to serve on the WVSU Board of Governors,” Jones said in the release. “Together, we will continue striving to perpetuate an atmosphere of excellence that provides our students the best opportunity for a successful future.”
Jones, a McDowell County native, retired in 2014 after more than 20 years as executive director of the West Virginia Board of Risk and Insurance Management (BRIM). He’s also a member of the Thomas Health System Board and the state Board of Pharmacy.
Jones’ wife, son and daughter are WVSU alumni.
Mark Kelley was elected the board’s vice chairman, and Kitty Dooley was elected secretary. Both are attorneys in Charleston.