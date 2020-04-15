WV State University interim provost to serve as school's interim president

West Virginia State University on Wednesday named its interim provost the school’s interim president starting next month.
R. Charles Byers, a veteran of four decades at the university, temporarily will take the top office in mid-May, when current school President Anthony Jenkins leaves to helm Coppin State University in Baltimore.
The West Virginia State Board of Governors unanimously chose Byers in a voice vote after meeting behind closed doors for an hour-and-a-half.
Board Chairman Chuck Jones has said the school’s search for a new provost is on hold until a new president is found. The school requests that candidates for the top job file applications by June 1.
WVSU spokesman Jack Bailey said the school anticipates naming another interim provost when Byers assumes the interim presidency.
Byers worked for WVSU for 41 years before retiring as provost in 2014. He was an adviser to former President Brian Hemphill after that.
Last year, he returned as interim provost and vice president for academic affairs.
Byers began his tenure as an education professor and spent about 20 years teaching in that department.
Jenkins’ successor will face challenges. West Virginia State was struggling to attract freshmen before the coronavirus pandemic, which has heightened enrollment concerns nationwide.
Enrollment of first-time freshmen at West Virginia State decreased 36% to 270 last fall from fall 2016. Total enrollment increased about 16% over the same period, but state data show that more than half the school’s 4,120 students are high-schoolers taking college courses.
Most of those students are “dual enrollment,” taking classes in their high school classrooms from West Virginia State instructors.