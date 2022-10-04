West Virginia's currently blocked nonpublic school vouchers program would decrease public education funding, unless legislators significantly change the state funding formula.
It also would let private schools accept the voucher money from certain families while excluding or otherwise discriminating against others who might want their children to attend.
Lawyers debated Tuesday whether the state constitution allows all this in front of the state Supreme Court. At stake is education funding for families who want to keep their children in public schools and possible public funding for families who want to instead private- or home-school their children using these vouchers.
The high court hasn't yet ruled on whether it will lift a lower court's block on the program, called the Hope Scholarship. The current court term ends next month.
Between 2,000 and 4,000 children, according to varying state counts, had been approved to participate in the program before Kanawha Circuit Court Judge Joanna Tabit blocked it.
The five justices heard about 45 minutes of oral arguments Tuesday from attorneys fighting over whether the program should progress. A couple of public school parents sued in January to kill it, and they want to keep it dead. State Board of Education leaders have joined their side.
Elected Republican state officials are trying to revive it through this Supreme Court appeal. A couple of other parents have joined them.
Before Tabit blocked it, the Hope Scholarship program was open to all rising kindergartners whose parents diverted them from public schools and to all older students already in public schools whose families chose to withdraw them.
Parents who did that would have received the roughly $4,300 per student, per year vouchers to spend on a wide range of private- and home-school options.
Unless a certain number of children participated in the program in its early years, the Hope Scholarship Act would have started offering these vouchers to families who already were private- or home-schooling their children. Even if that clause weren't triggered, a family could temporarily enroll their child, in person or online, in a public school for 45-90 days to then be able to receive the money if they disenrolled the child from the public school.
The state funding formula for county public school systems is largely based on how many students enroll in public schools in those counties. That means vouchers that newly enable or incentivize families to pull their children from public classrooms would automatically reduce public education funding.
West Virginia Solicitor General Lindsay See, citing an earlier case as precedent, said, "When it came to 'Rockefeller,' this court recognized that the school funding formula, which is incredibly complex, is presumptively constitutional."
See, representing Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and other Republican state officials, noted that the program would not change that funding formula.
She said the theory from those trying to stop the program assumes "circumstances are going to change so much that the funding formula won't be able to keep up. But that's not a challenge to the [Hope Scholarship] act. That's a challenge to the funding formula.
"And this court has never required the Legislature to account for every possible change in circumstances in advance."
Those trying to stop the program, she said, haven't shown that "particular school districts will not be able to have enough funds to perform their constitutionally mandated functions."
Article 12 of the constitution says, “the Legislature shall provide, by general law, for a thorough and efficient system of free schools.”
Joshua House, a Virginia-based attorney representing the two parents who favor the program, said, "There's no reason, on its face, that the Hope Scholarship program can't exist side by side with strong public schools."
West Virginia public schools have been closing and consolidating as public school enrollment, and its connected formula funding, falls.
Charleston-based attorney Michael Taylor, representing the state schools superintendent and state school board, said, "The Hope Scholarship directly reduces net enrollment in public schools."
"The allocation of the Hope Scholarship is the same per-pupil calculation under the state school funding program," he said. "In other words, the money that they calculate to go to a public school, [on a] per-pupil basis, is directly given not to the public school, but to a private individual."
"This is a classic example of robbing Peter to pay for Paul," he said.
Three of the justices, save for Tim Armstead and William Wooton, asked questions Tuesday.
Justice C. Haley Bunn asked Taylor to address the counterargument that looking at whether the program "may indirectly reduce enrollment, and thereby indirectly reduce public school funding, opens up the door to challenging many, many laws" that indirectly affect things such as where population centers are.
Taylor replied that "this is a direct effect on the funding of public schools, because the eligibility requirements for the Hope Scholarship is, 'Hey, leave public school and go to private [or home] school.' If that's not a direct effect on the funding of public schools, I don't know what else would be."
Los Angeles-based attorney Tamerlin Godley, representing the parents wanting to stop the vouchers, stressed the program's scarcity of protections against discrimination and its lack of state accountability provisions.
Participating private schools could discriminate based on students' sexual orientation or gender identity. Participating private schools and home-schooling parents would have close to zero restrictions on what they do or don't teach children, and they wouldn't have to give the same standardized tests as public schools.
Godley argued that West Virginia's constitution "protects every child, regardless of the vagaries of their situation."
"It protects them from parents that will take the funds and, either from difficult circumstances, or bad motives, not provide an adequate education," Godley said. "It protects children from fly-by-night school operators that will definitely arise to take the public funds and then not provide an adequate education."
The vouchers also would "silo" students with special needs in public schools, she argued. The program doesn't require that private schools receiving voucher money serve special education children.
Godley said that, if state officials "charged with maintaining the [public] schools think you may be better off elsewhere, they have violated their duty to the children of West Virginia."
Justice Beth Walker noted that the program "is open to everyone, so, in fact, it's unlike any other statutes challenged in other states thus far, in its breadth." She said the "Rockefeller" ruling instructed the court "to look strictly on the preference for public education in this state."
"How do we define a purpose in a statute that is not narrowly tailored?" Walker asked a lawyer defending the program.
She asked one trying to stop it whether there are any circumstances under which the Legislature could provide such vouchers.
In January, three West Virginia public school parents — one has since left the case — sued Republican Gov. Jim Justice, Republican state Treasurer Riley Moore, the leaders of the Republican legislative supermajorities that created the program, the then-state school board president and the then-state schools superintendent to stop the program.
Partway through the litigation, that board president and superintendent took the public school parents’ side against the program. Their successors haven't changed course.