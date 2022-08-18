The West Virginia Supreme Court agreed Thursday to take away from the state Intermediate Court of Appeals that new court’s first case: the attempt to stop the non-public schools voucher program.
State Attorney General Patrick Morrisey requested that. But the state’s high court rejected his other major request.
The high court kept in place a Kanawha County Circuit Court judge’s block on the program while the litigation continues. Morrisey wanted that lifted. The high court also set oral arguments for 11:30 a.m. Oct. 4.
That means the families of the 2,000 to 4,000 students who had been approved to receive the vouchers, which provide public money to help pay for non-public education, must wait longer to see whether they will ever receive any voucher money. The school year is already beginning.
“It is ordered that both motions for a stay pending appeal are refused,” the justices wrote in a ruling that didn’t explain their legal rationale. “Justice [Tim] Armstead and Justice [C. Haley] Bunn would grant a stay.”
The court currently isn’t in session.
Parents had previously been set to start receiving the money, about $4,300 per participating child each year, by Aug. 15.
The intermediate court previously denied Morrisey’s request to stay the block on the program while he appealed.
The program, called the Hope Scholarship, was open to all rising kindergartners whose parents diverted them from public schools and to all older students already in public schools whose families chose to withdraw them.
Parents would use the $4,300 per student for a wide range of private- and homeschool options.
In January, three West Virginia public school parents — one has since dropped out of the case — sued Republican Gov. Jim Justice, Republican state Treasurer Riley Moore, the leaders of the Republican legislative supermajorities that created the program, then-state Board of Education president Miller Hall and then-state schools superintendent Clayton Burch to stop the program.
Partway through the litigation, Hall and Burch took the public school parents’ side against the program.
Article 12 of the state constitution says “the Legislature shall provide, by general law, for a thorough and efficient system of free schools.”
The public school parents’ attorneys have argued that the program is unconstitutional for several reasons. Among them: The vouchers divert public funds that could otherwise be used for public education toward the private- or homeschooling alternatives participating parents choose.
The state funding formula for county public school systems is largely based on how many students enroll in public schools in those counties. That means vouchers that newly enable or incentivize families to pull their children from public classrooms would automatically reduce public education funding.
Morrisey’s office argued that any harm from that is conjectural.