The West Virginia Supreme Court has finally released its opinion explaining its short Oct. 6 order that allowed the non-public school vouchers program to progress.
Justice Tim Armstead wrote the 4-1 opinion released Thursday. Chief Justice John Hutchison filed the lone dissenting opinion.
Armstead's more than 40-page opinion on behalf of the court majority allows the program to proceed without placing any new restrictions on it. Armstead, himself a former Republican speaker of the House of Delegates, interprets the state Legislature's power broadly.
His opinion adds two new syllabus points to West Virginia's case law.
"A facial challenge to the constitutionality of a legislative enactment is the most difficult challenge to mount successfully," the first new point says. "The challenger must establish that no set of circumstances exists under which the legislation would be valid; the fact that the legislation might operate unconstitutionally under some conceivable set of circumstances is insufficient to render it wholly invalid."
The second new syllabus point says "the Hope Scholarship Act ... does not facially violate the 'free schools' clause contained in Article XII, Section 1 of the West Virginia Constitution."
That section says "the Legislature shall provide, by general law, for a thorough and efficient system of free schools." The program is called the Hope Scholarship.
West Virginia’s funding formula for county public school systems is largely based on how many students enroll in public schools in those counties. That means vouchers that newly enable or incentivize families to pull their children from public classrooms automatically reduce public education funding.
In January, three West Virginia public school parents — one later left the case — sued Republican Gov. Jim Justice, Republican state Treasurer Riley Moore, the leaders of the Republican legislative supermajorities that created the program, the then-state Board of Education president and the then-state schools superintendent to stop the program. The program’s effect on public school funding was part of the parents’ argument that it was unconstitutional.
"While the 'free schools' clause requires the Legislature to provide a through and efficient system of free schools, it does not contain any restrictive language prohibiting the Legislature from enacting additional educational initiatives," Armstead wrote in Thursday's opinion. "The lack of any restrictive language is crucial because, as we discuss below, the Legislature has the authority to enact any law unless expressly forbidden to do so by our Constitution."
The program provides families public money to home- or private-school their children, including religious schooling. The program doesn’t require private schools receiving voucher money to serve special education children, and these schools may exclude children based on their sexual orientation or gender identity.
The program is open to all rising kindergartners whose parents divert them from public schools and to all older students already in public schools whose families choose to withdraw them. Parents who do that may receive the roughly $4,300-per-student, per-year vouchers to spend on a wide range of private- and home-school options.
Unless a certain number of children participate in the program in its early years, the Hope Scholarship Act will start offering these vouchers to families who already are private- or home-schooling their children. The program’s biggest projected financial effect is the $103 million in new state funding required annually to subsidize those who weren’t going to public schools anyway.
Even if that clause isn’t triggered, a family may temporarily enroll their child, in person or online, in a public school for 45-90 days to then be able to receive the money if they disenroll the child from the public school.
Partway through the litigation, that state school board president and superintendent took the public school parents’ side against the program. Their successors didn’t change course.
A couple of other parents joined the lawsuit on the side of the Republican state officials who were trying to save the program.