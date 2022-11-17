Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The West Virginia Supreme Court has finally released its opinion explaining its short Oct. 6 order that allowed the non-public school vouchers program to progress.

Justice Tim Armstead wrote the 4-1 opinion released Thursday. Chief Justice John Hutchison filed the lone dissenting opinion.

Ryan Quinn covers education. He can be reached at 304-348-1254 or ryan.quinn@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RyanEQuinn on Twitter.

Recommended for you