The West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals has resuscitated the lawsuit that alleged continued harassment by a Liberty High assistant principal who earlier confronted a transgender boy for using the boys restroom.
“I’ve stayed in this fight because I want schools to be safer for trans kids who come after me,” the student, Michael Critchfield, said in a news release Thursday. “I’m doing this for them.”
In a Thursday ruling, the high court saved the case from its complete dismissal last year by Harrison County Circuit Court Judge Christopher McCarthy.
Chief Justice Evan Jenkins wrote Thursday’s opinion for the Supreme Court majority. Three of the four other justices partially concurred with and partially dissented from the majority.
Despite hanging on, the suit’s alleged counts of wrongdoing have diminished from eight to two.
Some details of the November 2018 bathroom incident between Assistant Principal Lee Livengood and Critchfield have previously been disputed. In Thursday’s ruling, Jenkins wrote the following:
“The school’s Assistant Principal entered the restroom; demanded the student exit the stall, expose his genitalia, and use a urinal; and blocked the student’s exit from the restroom,” Jenkins wrote. “After the student escaped from the restroom, the Assistant Principal followed the student into the hallway and said, loudly, ‘You freak me out.’”
After the American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia, followed by media, brought attention to the bathroom incident, the Harrison school system suspended Livengood.
In March 2019, then-Harrison schools Superintendent Mark Manchin, a cousin of Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and now Glenville State College’s president, recommended continuing Livengood’s contract despite the incident. The county school board unanimously rejected that recommendation.
Livengood’s attorney then said Livengood wasn’t told Critchfield had actually been allowed to use the boys restroom. That was despite the unwritten ban on transgender students using restrooms matching their gender identity that Manchin claimed existed in his school system.
That attorney also wrote that Livengood never said anything “derogatory” to Critchfield during the incident.
In a separate case, Livengood sued Mark Manchin and the board, arguing state law already guaranteed Livengood a continuing contract, not the probationary one the board tried to cancel. The board then unanimously reversed course and gave Livengood a continuing contract.
Critchfield’s parents filed the current suit in August 2019 against the Harrison Board of Education, not Livengood himself. The original filing included counts of “false imprisonment,” “assault,” “sexual harassment” and “negligent retention, hiring and supervision,” among others.
The case doesn’t focus on whether transgender students have the right to use the restroom matching their gender identity. The U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals has already established they have that right.
“Even if you take that issue out, no school official has the right to stand and scream and berate a student and demand to see their genitals, demand that they urinate in front of them and prove their gender," said Teresa Toriseva, a Wheeling attorney who is representing Critchfield alongside the ACLU.
The suit alleges that, after the confrontation, Livengood “would continuously appear and remain present during” Critchfield’s lunch period.
The Supreme Court ruling says the parents had met with school officials and “received assurances that the student and the Assistant Principal would not share the same space at school.” The parents allege that Livengood being around their son, who graduated Magna Cum Laude in the spring, continued his mental and emotional anguish.
The American Medical Association, American Academy of Pediatrics, American Psychiatric Association and others support giving transgender people access to bathrooms that match their gender identity.
About half of transgender teen boys have attempted suicide at least once, according to a 2018 study in the official journal of the American Academy of Pediatrics.
McCarthy, the Harrison judge, granted the Harrison board’s motion to dismiss the case in January 2020.
Jenkins wrote that, out of the eight original counts, lawyers for Critchfield’s parents only appealed to the Supreme Court to try to save two: “negligence per se” and “negligent retention, hiring and supervision.”
The high court partially reversed McCarthy’s dismissal of that first count, ruling the parents’ lawyers can continue trying to prove the school board violated the anti-harassment policy it was supposed to have.
As for the second count, the high court only saved from McCarthy’s dismissal the negligent retention claim.
“Once the bathroom encounter had occurred, the Board certainly could have foreseen the possibility of additional confrontations by the Assistant Principal given his professed discomfort around the student, though the exact nature of such future encounters may have been unknowable,” Jenkins wrote. “And such possibility indeed became reality as demonstrated by the concession stand incident and the Assistant Principal’s perpetual presence in the cafeteria during the student’s lunch period.”
The justices didn’t rule on whether the board is ultimately guilty of negligence -- just that the allegations as explained by the parents’ attorneys were sufficient to overcome the relatively low bar needed to survive the board’s motion to dismiss.
That motion could have ended the case relatively early. It now heads back to McCarthy’s courtroom.