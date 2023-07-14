Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Math teachers, science teachers and others from across West Virginia spent this past week learning about coding in the classroom with CodeWV and the state Department of Education’s collaboration for “Week of Code” seminars in South Charleston.

The event gave teachers a chance to learn how to teach students in various grade levels about computer science and how they can make it fun. The seminars focused on basic coding curriculum, advanced placement curriculums for high schools and even how to incorporate the online game Minecraft.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

