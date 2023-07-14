Math teachers, science teachers and others from across West Virginia spent this past week learning about coding in the classroom with CodeWV and the state Department of Education’s collaboration for “Week of Code” seminars in South Charleston.
The event gave teachers a chance to learn how to teach students in various grade levels about computer science and how they can make it fun. The seminars focused on basic coding curriculum, advanced placement curriculums for high schools and even how to incorporate the online game Minecraft.
“The reality is that computer science and coding is now in every career area, there’s some aspect of that in everything. So there are jobs available in all of these different fields that our students might have interest in that are actually related to computer science,” Department of Education coordinator Erika Klose said. “That being said, even if our students don’t go into a field related to computer science, they may very well use a lot of the skills in a computer science class in many other fields. So, aspects of coding come in to everything, and the reality is that things are changing so rapidly.”
Klose said that, in addition to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Jim Justice’s signing of Senate Bill 267 in 2019, which made West Virginia the first state in the nation to require students have access to computer science education before graduating from high school, caused schools to change what and how they offer computer science education.
In 2019, Klose said, 40% of high schools offered computer science courses. In the 2021-22 school year, 78% of West Virginia high schools offered the courses.
Huntington East Middle School science teacher Sharron Murray has worked in education for 32 years. She spent the week learning about Minecraft Education, a game-based platform, and said she is already excited to bring what she’s learned back to her seventh-grade classroom and other teachers.
Murray said she previously tried to use Minecraft for her classes but had issues keeping the students focused and on task. Through the Week of Code training, Murray said she learned she can build worlds with some restrictions that help students learn while, hopefully, still having fun.
Stories you might like
- Gee says 'nothing is exempt' as WVU considers academic changes
- West Virginia University approves $7M in staff cuts and a 3% tuition increase
- State school board seizes control of Upshur schools after federal funding scandal, WV schools superintendent retires
- State BOE to discuss superintendent of schools replacement Friday
Through the week’s training, she has learned how she could use Minecraft to teach several science curriculum standards, such as chemistry or environmental science.
Even though Murray is used to using pen and paper, she said she thinks it is important to incorporate technology into the classroom because students are living in a world where technology is part of everyday life.
“After 32 years, I am not a native — I am not a digital native. I am more comfortable with paper and pencil, but my students are not going to be using paper and pencil in their world. And I have to prepare them for that world,” she said. “So I may be more comfortable as a teacher not using technology, but my job is to teach them how to use it responsibly.”
Gwynne Flatley, a math teacher at George Washington High School, will teach Advanced Placement computer science for the first time this year. Flatley said she felt nervous to take on the new curriculum but that she feels computer science is not as complicated as people might think. She also said she has learned she does not have to be an expert to teach her students.
“I was very nervous about teaching this class, because I am not an expert in computer science,” she said. “We view ourselves now as not the professional expert professing these things to our students, but they call us the ‘lead learner.’ As the teacher, you’re the lead learner of the class. I’m going to be learning this right along with them as we go, and that’s a really good model for students to see.”
Klose said she hopes the teachers left the conference feeling prepared to teach their students computer science, excited about what they’ve learned and with new relationships to develop support systems as computer science education continues to grow.
This year’s event welcomed approximately 100 teachers to the Holiday Inn in South Charleston, and Klose said she hopes to expand the event to host more teachers and, possibly, more lessons in the future.
CLICK HERE to follow the Charleston Gazette-Mail and receive