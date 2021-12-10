West Virginia has temporarily reduced requirements for school bus driver applicants, if they have work experience here or outside the state.
The state Board of Education voted Wednesday to permit the exemptions. Its meeting agenda indicates the following will be allowed this school year.
- When out-of-state bus drivers apply in West Virginia, they now don’t have to take the minimum 40 hours of nondriving instruction with a state-certified trainer.
- These applicants also may be exempted from the minimum 12 hours of training behind the wheel, which include a state-certified trainer as a passenger.
- The applicant must provide proof of their experience to the county school system they apply to.
- Also, former school bus drivers, plus those who haven’t renewed their certification for two consecutive terms, now don’t have to complete all the certification requirements of a new applicant. Such drivers will still have to complete a minimum six-hour, behind-the-wheel refresher course with a state-certified trainer.
“What we’ve been faced with is folks leaving to go to other employment, such as the oil and gas and things of that nature,” said David Baber, the education department’s school transportation manager. “Now, they want to come back after three or four years and, by policy, it states that they have to be considered a new applicant.”
Baber said drivers were balking at taking the 40-plus hours of instruction. Even with the exemptions, he said applicants will still have to go through background checks.
Jan Barth, an assistant state schools superintendent, said, “There’s always been a shortage of school bus drivers, and this has been exacerbated through COVID.”
She said the education department’s recommendation that the board temporarily waive the requirements was because of conversations with the Berkeley, Hardy, Mason and Monongalia county school systems.
Department spokeswoman Christy Day said the department doesn’t have the current number of unfilled public school bus driver positions statewide.
“There is no way of calculating that without polling each county, and it can change daily,” Day wrote in an email.
In response to a Gazette-Mail poll, Kanawha County Schools said it has 163 bus drivers when it’s fully staffed. Brette Fraley, Kanawha’s executive director of transportation, wrote that he’s looking to fill a dozen of those positions, plus find 25 substitutes.
“Waiver will help a great deal and we are constantly doubling up routes — every day,” Fraley wrote.
But Boone County Superintendent Lisa Beck wrote that her county has only one bus operator position posted and she anticipates it will be filled from a substitute list. The superintendents of Pocahontas, Roane and Marion counties wrote that all positions in their counties are filled.
Marion Superintendent Donna Hage wrote that “we do offer an incentive program to recruit bus operators and have seen success with this as well as billboard advertisements and social media posts.”
Cabell County's spokesman also said all positions there are filled.
Wayne County Superintendent Todd Alexander wrote that “all positions are currently filled. We do have to double-up on runs on a day-to-day basis due to driver absences. We have a very limited number of substitutes and are actively recruiting.”
Calhoun County Superintendent Kelli Whytsell wrote that she has no current vacancies but has no one to fill a couple of anticipated retirements.
“We consistently advertise for substitute bus drivers,” she said. “The length of time it takes to get a bus driver trained prevents people from finishing.”
Darren Cook, assistant superintendent for Wetzel County, said that Northern Panhandle county has no vacancies but very few substitutes.
“This causes issues,” he said. “We lost drivers or possible drivers to the oil and gas positions that have been created in our area. This has also impacted the fact that we cannot get enough mechanics to work for us if they pass the state tests. The amount of money that is being paid in the private sector has a direct effect on our situations.”
Also last week, the state school board approved the Fayette County school system’s request to close Gauley Bridge Elementary at the end of this school year and transfer its remaining students to Valley PK-8.
There are currently under 50 students at Gauley Bridge, compared to 500 at the prekindergarten- to eighth-grade school. The schools are about 17 minutes away from each other.
Gauley Bridge is the latest in a long line of Fayette schools to close in recent years. The state school board approved multiple other closures in 2017 that have been taking effect.