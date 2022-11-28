Two major West Virginia school worker unions are inviting people to six public "focus groups" on how to improve public education.
The American Federation of Teachers' West Virginia branch and the West Virginia Education Association will host their first meeting Tuesday in Morgantown, and their last Dec. 15 online.
"Both organizations are very dissatisfied with the results of the National Assessment of Educational Progress [NAEP] scores and are asking for input from everyone involved in our school systems, including parents, to participate in one of the focus groups," the unions said in a news release. "The focus groups will be asked to provide their input and ideas on the resources, supports, training, community and parent engagement and other factors that will help improve student achievement in West Virginia."
West Virginia public school fourth- and eighth-graders hit record lows on the NAEP early this year — the first time the U.S. Education Department gave this test since the COVID-19 pandemic began. A statistically representative sample of students took it between January and March.
Each of the following focus groups, save for the online one, starts registration at 5:30 p.m., begins discussion at 6 p.m. and ends by 7:30 p.m., a news release said. You can already register for the online one, and a link will be emailed:
Tuesday: Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 152, 100 Richard Ave., Morgantown
Wednesday: Wheeling Park High, in the Patriot Point space
Dec. 5: Mary C. Snow West Side Elementary, in Charleston