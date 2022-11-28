Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Two major West Virginia school worker unions are inviting people to six public "focus groups" on how to improve public education.

The American Federation of Teachers' West Virginia branch and the West Virginia Education Association will host their first meeting Tuesday in Morgantown, and their last Dec. 15 online.

Ryan Quinn covers education. He can be reached at 304-348-1254 or ryan.quinn@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RyanEQuinn on Twitter.

Recommended for you