Through a new program, West Virginia Wesleyan College and the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine are offering high school seniors admission to both schools without the need to take the Medical College Admission Test to get into the osteopathic school.
“Which is a big deal,” said Joel Thierstein, president of West Virginia Wesleyan, a private nonprofit college in Buckhannon.
The Association of American Medical Colleges, which administers the MCAT, says almost all U.S. medical schools require submitting MCAT scores.
The School of Osteopathic Medicine, in Lewisburg, is the only public college in the state that is only a graduate school. It’s not like Marshall University and West Virginia University, which have undergraduate programs in addition to medical schools.
James W. Nemitz, president of the osteopathic school, said his institution does attract Marshall and WVU graduates.
“But right there at those universities they could just as easily go to their schools, as well,” Nemitz said. “So it is competitive for West Virginia. We all want West Virginia students because all three schools are committed to serving West Virginia.”
The new ‘Go D.O.’ Early Scholars Program — D.O. stands for doctor of osteopathic medicine — will accept up to 10 students annually who have shown academic success in high school, according to a West Virginia Wesleyan spokesperson.
Applicants can be from West Virginia or other states.
“One of the big needs in our society, in West Virginia, is the need for high-quality medical care,” Thierstein said. “We try to keep folks in the state, but it’s a challenge to get the folks to come here. And this is a chance to get people exposed to West Virginia.”
To qualify, high schoolers need, among other things, at least a 3.75 grade point average on a 4.0 scale, and either a 1390 on the combined math and reading sections of the SAT or a 30 composite ACT score. Students have to get a qualifying score on a single test date.
The osteopathic school will also interview applicants before their admission into West Virginia Wesleyan.
The “priority” application deadline is Dec. 1, but applications will be accepted afterward. Both schools offer possible scholarships and other financial aid.
Even after admission into the program, students must meet a few more criteria while at Wesleyan to be guaranteed admission into the osteopathic school.
Among these, they must earn a cumulative science GPA of at least 3.5 and shadow an osteopathic physician.
To learn more about the program and apply, visit West Virginia Wesleyan’s website.
“They just do a great job of preparing their students,” Nemitz said. “So we know if a student does well at West Virginia Wesleyan and retains a certain GPA in science and so forth, there’s a very high probability, based on the data we’ve analyzed, that that student will do very well at [the osteopathic school] and graduate an osteopathic physician.”