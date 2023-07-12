The West Virginia Department of Education has turned over thousands of documents to federal authorities relating to the mismanagement of hundreds of thousands of dollars in federal COVID-19 relief funding in Upshur County Schools.
The West Virginia Department of Education initiated a Special Circumstance Review in May after it was found that county school officials spent hundreds of thousands in federal aid dollars on things such as travel, staff retreats and food and beverages. The state board voted to take over the school system during its meeting last month.
On Wednesday, Jeff Kelley, officer of educational accountability, provided an update on the state intervention.
On June 16, the WVDE received a subpoena from the assistant United States Attorney in West Virginia's Northern District, requesting records for Upshur County, Kelley said. The due date for providing the requested documents is Aug. 15, he said.
The department has already provided thousands of documents and is continuing to do so as more information comes to light, Kelley said. The WVDE has also been in contact with the West Virginia State Police and the U.S. Department of Education Office of Inspector General, he said.
The WVDE's office of child nutrition has initiated an inspection of nutrition services in Upshur County, Kelley said. Additionally, the department has held several staff meetings with Upshur County administrators to discuss the next steps in addressing the situation.
Kelley was accompanied in his report to the board by Steve Wotring, who was appointed to the state board to serve as interim superintendent of schools starting June 15, as well as Christy Miller, who took over the position permanently on July 3.
Wotring has remained as a liaison to assist with the transition.
Before Miller’s arrival, Wotring said, he had been working to ensure that all employees had contracts, which had not been the case previously. He mentioned that when he arrived on June 15, he prioritized calming anxious and concerned staff members.
“What I want to tell you, up front, is that there were problems there. You already know that,” Wotring said. “There were also people there. And so I felt my initial role was to try to calm the people that were there. There were lots of tears, lots of anxiety, lots of fear, lots of people wondering if they still had a job, and what this meant down the road.”
He acknowledged the emotional toll the situation had taken on them and spent time listening to their stories and concerns. Wotring said he emphasized to them the importance of refocusing on the students and the mission of providing quality education.
Miller said she has taken steps to establish clear lines of communication and processes within the school system. She created a flow chart outlining the chain of command and complaint procedures, which was shared with the board office and school administrators.
Miller said she initiated a financial review to examine daily rate determinations, overtime pay, and work hours for employees, with a focus on ensuring proper financial practices within the school system.
Miller also reported finding approximately $1.2 million in overtime expenditures and inconsistencies in working hours for personnel.
“It runs the gamut,” she said. “This was just the tip of the iceberg.”
While much of the focus has been on the school system’s finances, Miller said administrators are not ignoring the academic performance issues at each of the county’s schools. As a result, every school in Upshur County is being assessed at the academic program level, Miller said.
“We are not achieving levels that are acceptable by any means and we need to ensure that becomes the No. 1 focus while we’re dealing with finances,” she said.
The situation in Upshur County resulted in the resignation of state Superintendent of Schools David Roach, after he was heavily criticized by board President Paul Hardesty during last month’s meeting for his handling of the situation.
Hardesty also expressed concern that the Upshur County Schools superintendent at the time of the alleged mismanagement of funds, Dr. Sara Lewis-Stankus, later became a deputy superintendent and, acting as a department employee, was involved in at least one conference call with county officials regarding the situation.
Roach’s replacement, Michelle Blatt, was named last month and was sworn in during Wednesday’s meeting. Blatt had been serving as assistant superintendent of schools.
