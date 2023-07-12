Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

teacher empty classroom
AP file photo

The West Virginia Department of Education has turned over thousands of documents to federal authorities relating to the mismanagement of hundreds of thousands of dollars in federal COVID-19 relief funding in Upshur County Schools.

The West Virginia Department of Education initiated a Special Circumstance Review in May after it was found that county school officials spent hundreds of thousands in federal aid dollars on things such as travel, staff retreats and food and beverages. The state board voted to take over the school system during its meeting last month.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

