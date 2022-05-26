The bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston publicly called Thursday for West Virginia state lawmakers to ban "assault weapons."
"The governor should call a special session of the Legislature to ban assault weapons," Bishop Mark Brennan said on MetroNews' "Talkline" radio show. "That's a start. I've talked with hunters, they don't use assault weapons to hunt deer, they don't need them. Gov. Justice, call a special session of the Legislature to address this issue because what happened in Texas two days ago could happen in West Virginia just as easily."
Jim Justice announced Wednesday evening that he was sick and being treated for possible Lyme disease. Spokesman Nathan Takitch said Thursday the governor is still not feeling well.
Brennan issued a statement Wednesday on the Uvalde, Texas, massacre of 19 children and two teachers. That statement called for action, but not specifically a ban on assault-style weapons.
"As Catholics," Brennan said in the statement, "we are called to pray for those who have died and assist in healing the deep wounds of those who mourn. But we must now do more than offer prayers and support. We must encourage concrete action in the hopes that never again are school children the target of these heinous acts of violence."
"It is obvious that mental health issues, unchecked anger and rage are part of the problem and can lead to people committing unspeakable acts of evil and violence, and we must address these issues," Brennan wrote, "but it is equally apparent that those perpetrating these terrible atrocities are able to do so because they wield powerful weapons that are able to kill and maim dozens of people in just seconds."
"We must do more as a society to limit the availability of these types of weapons; especially to those whose sole purpose is to use such weapons to commit atrocities against our brothers and sisters," Brennan said.
Meanwhile in Washington, D.C., a bipartisan group of about 10 senators met Thursday afternoon for the second time searching for any compromise on gun legislation that could win approval in Congress.
The group is focusing on three topics — background checks for guns purchased online or at gun shows, red-flag laws designed to keep guns away from those who could harm themselves or others, and programs to bolster security at schools and other buildings.
“We have a range of options that we’re going to work on,” said Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., who is leading the negotiations. They broke into groups and will report next week.
Murphy has been working to push gun legislation since the 2012 attack at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, that killed 20 children and six educators. He was joined Thursday by Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., and others. Collins, a veteran of bipartisan talks, called the meeting “constructive.”
In two interviews with reporters, Manchin hasn't mentioned banning assault weapons. He has expressed openness to other measures.
"Red-flags and, you know, a little bit of everything ... Manchin-Toomey," Manchin said Thursday.
The Manchin-Toomey legislation, first introduced in 2013, would, among other things, require sellers in online ads or at gun shows to conduct background checks before selling any firearms.
He also mentioned addressing mental illness in some way.
Asked what his minimum viable bill would be, he said he doesn't know.
"I can't get my grandchildren out of my mind, that it could have been them and something needs to be done," Manchin said. "I'm willing to look at whatever they bring forward that makes sense."
Manchin said he hoped there would be significant Republican support.
"This is about basically protecting children," Manchin said. "If they can't rise to that, they oughta deep dig inside and find out why in the heck we're here."
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., also released a statement Thursday.
“As we gather information and try to understand what happened in Texas, which is what I asked the FBI Director in a hearing this week, Senator Schumer has indicated that he would like to work together with Republicans and Democrats to find a bipartisan path forward," Capito said. "We’ll have to see what comes out of these bipartisan talks on any legislation.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.