Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

West Virginia's first two in-person charter schools, which opened in August, still don't provide school bus transportation for students. Additionally, their enrollment numbers have dropped, with officials citing this lack of transportation as part of the reason.

The state's charter school law, which Republicans passed, doesn't require charters to provide transportation. Without it, these tuition-free "school choice" options are available to fewer children.

Ryan Quinn covers education. He can be reached at 304-348-1254 or ryan.quinn@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RyanEQuinn on Twitter.

Recommended for you