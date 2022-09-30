West Virginia's first two in-person charter schools, which opened in August, still don't provide school bus transportation for students. Additionally, their enrollment numbers have dropped, with officials citing this lack of transportation as part of the reason.
The state's charter school law, which Republicans passed, doesn't require charters to provide transportation. Without it, these tuition-free "school choice" options are available to fewer children.
The West Virginia Department of Education counted charter schools' enrollment Friday to set their state funding levels for this school year.
West Virginia Academy opened Aug. 2 in Morgantown, with board chairman John Treu saying it had 475 students. He said the number was likely to change early on. It has. School administrator Rebecca Bobincheck said enrollment is now about 300 at the prekindergarten- to ninth-grade school. That's below the 362 minimum enrollment it projected when it applied to open.
Bobincheck said the school has had to cut staff.
“We've had to make adjustments, yes, because that's obviously a huge change in enrollment,” she said. “We made some painful cuts.”
Bobincheck declined to specify how many, saying she didn't know what information was confidential.
She attributed part of the drop to the lack of bus transportation. She cited a bus driver shortage and the Monongalia County school system won't let a prospective driver for West Virginia Academy go through the school district's bus driver training program, even after the charter offered to pay a percentage of the cost.
While charters don't have to follow many of the state's public education regulations, West Virginia law says they must follow the "same student transportation safety laws applicable to public schools."
“Mon County, the other counties, they have a system for training and certifying bus drivers that we do not have,” Bobincheck said.
But Monongalia Schools transportation director Tony Harris said he "could not find where anyone had spoken with the West Virginia Academy about them having someone attend." Late Friday afternoon, Bobincheck said an academy employee spoke instead with the school district's transportation services manager, who didn't respond to requests for comment.
Communication breakdown or not, Harris said a state Department of Education transportation employee told him "the training sites that school districts set up with the federal Department of Transportation are private training centers and only for applicants for a school system."
The charter previously sued after the Monongalia school system denied its request to open last school year. The lawsuit failed, but the charter was able to open this year by applying to the new, unelected state charter authorizing board and receiving approval from it.
The school does have a van that will start transporting students Oct. 17, Bobincheck said.
She attributed the other part of the enrollment drop to parents who signed their children up for the school but ultimately didn't bring them. She said that, by the time that was cleared up, students on the charter's waiting list had already started attending district public schools.
Friday's enrollment counts are still being certified. They will help determine next school year's funding levels, but charters are eligible for increased enrollment funding.
Eastern Panhandle Preparatory Academy opened Aug. 22 in Kearneysville. A spokeswoman said enrollment was once 390, then 354 at the start of the year, but now it's down to 322.
"Maybe two-thirds of the withdrawals have been related to transportation," said Courtney Harritt, spokeswoman for Accel Schools, the company running that school. "That other third is just kind of the typical reasons families change their mind at the beginning of the year."
She said transportation won't be provided at least through the rest of this school year, but Eastern Panhandle Prep hopes to partner with local school districts "to provide some busing routes next year."
She attributed the lack of transportation to cost and the bus driver shortage, and said the districts charter representatives spoke with "were not able to accommodate partnership due to the shortage."
The school is allowing families to drop off their children as early as 7:15 a.m. and pick them up as late as 5 p.m., she said.
Eastern Panhandle Prep does remain at double the 160 "minimum capacity enrollment" projection it estimated roughly a year ago.