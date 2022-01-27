West Virginia's K-12 school COVID-19 case tracker has re-emerged on the state Department of Education's website.
The tracker had stopped reporting positive cases this month, just as the state as a whole was seeing an unprecedented surge.
While the resource is back — at wvde.us/covid19/school-covid-dashboard — it has changed significantly. The past tracker only reported cases from what the state defined as school-related "outbreaks," meaning clusters of cases believed to be from in-school spread.
“Our old system severely under-reported cases because it was hard to establish a linkage to the school system," State Epidemiologist Shannon McBee said. She blamed limited resources and the "sheer volume" of cases.
The new tracker instead "reflects all COVID-19 cases reported directly to the school [at-home tests and laboratory]," the website now says.
"I think it's a more accurate depiction of what's going on in our schools because they don't have to figure out the connection between the cases and the linkages, it's just purely reporting cases,” McBee said.
She also noted that when a teacher gets COVID-19 outside school, rendering her unable to teach the following week, that infection still affects the school.
For each school that has reported data — about 85% did in this first round, McBee said — the tracker shows the number of positive staff, the number of positive students, the school's total population of both students and employees, and the percentage the positive cases represent of that "total census."
All numbers are reported for the past week. Education department spokeswoman Christy Day said the plan is to update the website every Tuesday.
Three schools have reported above 10% positivity rates: Kanawha County's Cedar Grove elementary and middle schools, which are in the same building, both reported about 11%, and Mt. Nebo Elementary in Nicholas County reported 14%.
McBee said the numbers represent new positive cases reported each week, so no cases carry over from week to week.
The state doesn't require schools to routinely test students or staff. That means the new reporting system is unlikely to show all actual cases, particularly asymptomatic ones.
But this is, since the pandemic began roughly two years ago, the first time a state system has shared all reported cases among students or staff at specific schools.
The tracker also reports COVID-19 related school closings statewide. Five of the six current reported closings, all due to lack of staff, are Kanawha elementary schools: Alum Creek, Chesapeake, Clendenin, Elk Center and Sissonville.
While the tracker re-started Wednesday, there were still issues.
The highest percent positive rate reported was 29% of all students and employees at Monongalia County's South Middle School. The Gazette-Mail asked Monongalia officials if that was correct, and county schools Superintendent Eddie Campbell responded that all his schools' numbers were wrong.
The tracker incorrectly listed South Middle as having only 101 total students and staff, and there were 29 cases there, resulting in a high percentage. The school actually has 760 students alone.
In response to the Gazette-Mail's questions, McBee said staff discovered data transfer issues with six counties and they have been corrected.
"We recognize things are going to happen and mistakes will occur with a very manual process," she said. "We strive to be transparent and happy to correct things."
As to why the old tracking system went dark during the surge, she said the state Department of Health and Human Resources was still collecting the data but the education department, due to some staff sicknesses there, had stopped updating the website with the new info. She said DHHR learned the website wasn't being updated when the Gazette-Mail inquired about it.
Day wrote in an email that, shortly after Jan. 1, the education department "received the COVID-19 outbreaks information from DHHR using a Google-based application."
"When that information was uploaded, using the same process as had been used previously, the information was displayed incorrectly on the WVDE [West Virginia Department of Education] site," Day wrote. "One of the individuals who received this information each day was sick and unable to thoroughly review the information resulting in the data appearing on our site incorrectly. This was corrected in a couple of days."
She wrote that "never was there any intention or effort to not disclose important information on the WVDE site, but instead to make sure the information would be correct and accessible to the public."