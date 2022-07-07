State schools Superintendent Clayton Burch told West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind alumni last month that “child abuse” was investigated at the institution and connected that to why his Department of Education began its ongoing intervention there.
“I don’t think, again, we need to rehash why we’re not accepting children that are young here,” Burch said in the recorded talk, “there is a reason, and I don’t see any change in the board’s decision on that in the near future. I mean, we’re talking about child abuse, folks. We’re talking about serious inquiries into the children’s well-being, of young children, that’s not gonna change.”
Burch told the alumni “the investigation actually was public, it was — it started because of an investigation on abuse of young children. That is why there is currently no young children.”
But “abuse” wasn’t mentioned in the public June 2021 investigation report on multiple issues at the public institution, which is now one school despite the plural name. Nor was there mention of the March 2021 incident that Burch said, this week, he was referring to. He said the incident involved a child on a charter bus.
Heather Hutchens, general counsel for Burch’s Department of Education, said “it was a level-of-care issue, there was no hitting, touching or sexual abuse.”
The report didn’t highlight any specific concern as the reason the state intervention started. The report’s introduction broadly referenced “additional concerns” and “official concerns.”
Child abuse has not been highlighted at any public state Board of Education meeting since the report. These meetings have included repeated updates on the intervention. Board President Miller Hall, asked last week if he had heard allegations of child abuse there, said, “no, no, not to my knowledge.”
In a Thursday interview, Burch, who was joined by Hutchens, another education department attorney and a spokeswoman, said “I know when we gave the report, the attorneys are gonna use the terms, um, ‘safety concern.’ They’re gonna use the terms, ‘a level of care.’ I think when that drops, I’m gonna continue — you know, they’ll continue to say that ‘be careful using legal terms’ — I consider any time that we don’t care for these children at a high-enough level, in my mind, it’s still a form of abuse.”
Burch said, “when you’re not caring for these children and you put ’em in a position that is harmful to them, it’s abuse,” adding, “if I sparked some, you know, controversy by using the words child abuse, then I’ll own that, but it absolutely is a level of care that was not going to be tolerated, it’s a level of safety for those children that was not going to be tolerated.”
He said his department’s response included reviewing every child’s needs and “putting more people on the buses.” Stephanie Abraham, the other education department attorney, said that included “more of our employees that were familiar with the children and could meet the individual needs.”
The school’s blind-alumni association posted on Facebook a video of the group’s June 10 talk with Burch. During the video, an off-camera woman said of child abuse that “today’s the first I’ve heard of it.”
Asked why the incident wasn’t in the report, Burch said Thursday that, “first of all, I don’t know that it would have made it through [Hutchens] to put the words ‘child abuse’ because, again, I’m gonna own that term, I still feel it’s a form.” Hutchens said not noting the specific incident that sparked the investigation was “consistent” with similar education department reports.
The roughly 78-student school has day students and children who stay there in a dormitory, although it no longer accepts students under 6th grade as residential students. Charter buses take residential children home on weekends.
The interviewees Thursday didn’t provide much further detail on the incident. Hutchens said it involved a “younger” student at the school but cited student and family privacy concerns in not specifying much else about the child or what happened. She said providing details that might identify the child would be illegal.
State board member Debra Sullivan said last week that she didn’t recall child abuse allegations.
She said she jotted down a note from an executive session — part of a board meeting closed to the public — referencing a mention, at least, of an incident in which a child being taken home was not provided basic personal hygienic care. Asked if that was true, Hutchens said yes.
Burch then said, “I have a 17-year-old right now — he’s my youngest — and if he had any disability at all and was placed on a bus for seven or eight hours, and not attended to or, possibly nobody could communicate with him, or if he had no way to communicate with anybody, maybe he has a medical condition on top of that, and I know that, for seven or eight hours, he’s on that bus until I am the one who picks him up, that is gonna be a situation where I’m going to be so upset.”
Sullivan said she first heard about the incident in a private conversation with Burch.
“It was apparent that Superintendent Burch had taken immediate action, once he became aware of the incident, to ensure that children’s safety was paramount at all times,” she said.
The transportation section of the June 2021 report did say an unnamed charter bus agency was providing residential students 7- to 8-hour trips home on weekends to Beckley, Danville and Parkersburg. The school is in Romney, Hampshire County.
“There are instances where student needs and requirements for home-goings on buses were not appropriately documented or implemented,” said one “noncompliance” finding in the report. The report said the school would now have to “ensure all health care needs for home-goings are assessed and documented and that staff receive appropriate training.”
But it doesn’t mention the specific incident or its centrality to the intervention. State school board interventions usually mean the education department becoming more involved in, or even taking over, county school systems. But this intervention means increased state involvement in a school that isn’t part of a school district and was technically already directly under the department and state board.
The student-care section of the report also said, “nursing staff voiced concerns that the physical and/or mental health of students is often disregarded,” but it’s unclear if that related to transportation.
Hutchens said the bus incident was reported to Child Protective Services. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, which includes CPS, didn’t comment this week.
“We have taken every step possible to ensure that this situation is completely rectified and that no child on any bus is in any manner not taken care of or unattended,” she said.
In his talk last month with the alumni group — a conversation he was told was being recorded — Burch said, “we had an incident — a couple incidents happened here at the school that caused us to come in and do an investigation, and I don’t think we need to relive that. It was a sad day, it was a sad day for the children that were involved.”
It’s unclear from the video what “incidents” he was referencing there, although Burch said Thursday he meant the bus incident and then other problems actually found after the investigation began.
Later in the video, he was asked about the school no longer accepting residential students below 6th grade and about what the state will do to still help those ages.
That’s when he talks about not needing to “rehash why” and said, “child abuse, folks, we’re talking about serious inquiries into the children’s well-being.”
Later on, an off-camera woman said, “what we’re worried about is these kids will be in the public school at their formative years.” She then told Burch it sounded like he couldn’t guarantee them a specialized educator of the visually impaired to teach them braille daily.
Burch replied that there are far more deaf or blind students in West Virginia than are at the Schools for the Deaf and the Blind.
“I have a duty to serve them wherever they are,” he said. “Then, when you put that with the reason that the state had to come in and intervene here, there is no way we can bring young children to this campus right now, it just can’t be done, so the only alternative I have is to lean on my army from the Technical Assistance Center to go out and assist these counties and make sure the resources are there for them.”
An off-camera woman, perhaps different from the first one, said, “today’s the first I’ve heard of it,” to which Burch gave his reply referencing a past “investigation on abuse of young children.” Later still, an audience member, perhaps the same woman, asked, “were any people fired or put in jail?”
“There were several people let go, but I can’t, I mean, that’s about it,” Burch replied.
He eventually said, “I will tell you what, the easiest way to say that is, if you notice, we have new administration, we have a lot of ... a lot of change is happening.”
Burch said Thursday that no one was fired or asked to resign over that particular bus incident.
“But there were changes made because of that incident to the structure of administration, leadership, responsibilities,” he said.
Asked Thursday how the bus incident connected to the decision to end the school’s residential offerings for elementary students, Burch said, “whether it be residential or the transportation or, you know, that, that incident awakened, I think, a realization to me that this, at this particular time I don’t believe that the school is equipped to care for our youngest children at an appropriate level.”
He referenced young children with multiple needs at the school, saying, “24/7 care in a residential setting is not what that school was designed to be, that school was designed to be a school for deaf and blind education.” But he said the residential program might still change in the future to include children who can “care for themselves — independent care — can communicate and speak up for themselves. And I know that’s developmental, there’s no magic age for that.”
Sullivan, the state board member, praised Burch’s team that has been visiting the school, noting that they’ve done things such as bring suits and dresses for students to have a prom.
“It’s been a watershed change,” she said, “the department team that goes up every month are bright and capable and experienced and creative in their thinking, and they have made radical changes that are positively impacting children, staff, facilities and programs available there.”