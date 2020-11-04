The West Virginia State University Board of Governors has called an emergency meeting for 8:30 a.m. Thursday, and “workforce reduction implementation” is one of only two agenda items.
The other agenda item is a closed session, which is scheduled to occur before the vote on the workforce reduction implementation. What this workforce reduction will actually entail isn’t described in the agenda.
Board Chairman Chuck Jones said he hasn’t seen the policy that he expects President Nicole Pride to present to the board Thursday. At a meeting two weeks ago, the board discussed financial difficulties and heard proposals that could include layoffs or salary reductions.
Jones said that, at most, Thursday’s meeting will put a proposed policy out for public comment. After that comment period, the board might, or might not, approve it.
Regarding why there’s an emergency meeting, Jones said “we don’t have a regularly scheduled Board of Governors meeting until, I think it’s the 20th, and so the workforce reduction policy ... we actually must make sure that it is fairly implemented and that sort of thing and want to analyze who and what It will affect and to what degree.”
The online agenda has a link to the online-only Zoom videoconferencing meeting.