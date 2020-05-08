WVSU dropping out-of-state tuition rate 21%

The West Virginia State University Board of Governors approved Friday lowering the official out-of-state tuition rate for undergraduate students next academic year by about 21%.
Their tuition will now be $13,600 annually, when the general fees they must pay atop tuition are included.
Many out-of-state students from surrounding states already paid this lower tuition through something called the “metro” rate, which will now be the rate for all students not from West Virginia.
For in-state students, the rate for tuition plus the fees that all students are charged will rise about 3%, to reach about $7,900.
Kristi Williams, WVSU’s interim vice president of business and finance, said that increase is only because a fee that only some students paid in order to have parking will now be converted into a cost that all students pay.
Annual dining plan costs will increase about $140. They currently range from $4,680 to $5,120 annually.
Student dorm costs aren’t increasing.
The board approved these changes Friday in a voice vote with no nays heard.