All West Virginia State University full-time employees will receive $1,650 raises July 1, and students may also see different food options in the upcoming academic year.
To pay for the raises, interim university Vice President for Business and Finance Justin McAllister said the school is pitching in about $11,600 in grant money and $80,000 in other funding atop the $337,600 that Gov. Jim Justice and the state Legislature provided.
The governor and lawmakers only gave enough for a 5% average raise for workers who are funded by state general revenue and lottery revenue. That’s how the last statewide public university employee raises worked in 2018 and 2019.
But universities have additional employees paid by revenue beyond state appropriations, including tuition and grants.
West Virginia State's Board of Governors meetings Thursday revealed the school has decided to spread the Legislature's raise money out to give the smaller raise amount to all "benefits-eligible" employees, as McAllister put it. He said the raise will be less for part-time benefits-eligible workers, based on how many hours they work.
Regarding student food, McAllister said the university has received proposals from four companies to possibly replace the current campus dining vendor, Thompson Hospitality. Thompson has also submitted a bid to keep the contract, he said.
“We had spoken with students," he said. "There was a feeling that there was diminished service from our current dining services vendor. We heard from the students that there was a lack of variety and quality, there was a lack of modernized technology."
He said "one thing that we heard repeatedly is they wanted to be able to use their phone more when it came to the dining services contract, from an ordering perspective or looking at menus, and then the hours of operations for some of our athletics, the hours posed concerns."
Previous university president Anthony Jenkins said in May 2019 that the university owed the company about $600,000. On Thursday, McAllister said the debt was essentially “paid in full” — save for $300,000 Thompson claims the university owes in late fees.
But McAllister said a state contract form protects the university from having to pay such fees, and he said a Thompson representative told him the company is working to remove the charges.
“Consistent with our past practices, Thompson Hospitality Services has taken all feedback from university administration and from students, solicited in focus groups, and have addressed those items in our proposal," Thompson Hospitality Services said in an emailed statement. "We’re hopeful to continue the partnership we’ve had with West Virginia State University for nine years. As always, we’re committed to providing exceptional service and experiences to university staff and students.”
McAllister was promoted June 6 from his then-role as assistant vice president for business and finance.
Christina Dalton had been in the vice president position and wasn’t an interim. School spokesman Jack Bailey said the reason for her departure was a “personnel issue” and declined to comment further. Dalton also didn't comment.
This month, the university is filling its financial controller position, which oversees daily financials, McAllister said. He said that position has been vacant since January 2021. The university is still trying to fill its head human resources position, which Bailey said has been vacant for more than a year.
Also Thursday, the Board of Governors chose a new board chairman by promoting Vice Chairman Mark Kelley.
When the time came for the annual vote on board officers, board Secretary Gail Pitchford nominated Kelley, and board member Mark Davis seconded that motion.
But board member Lester Raines nominated current board Chairman Chuck Jones to continue serving for a fourth year. Jones said four years is the maximum a chairman can serve. Board member Tracy McKibben said she also supported Jones.
The Gazette-Mail then saw at least six of the dozen board members raise hands to vote for Kelley: Kelley, Pitchford, Davis, Ian Flores, Kenneth Gray and faculty representative Jeffrey Pietruszynski. Board member James Payne also said after the meeting that he voted for Kelley, making a majority.
After seeing the hands, Jones said there was no point in raising hands for him. Kelley then nominated Pitchford for vice chairwoman, and she was picked after no one else was nominated.
Kelley, a Charleston-based attorney, said he's a 1988 graduate of the Institute school, where he was once student body president. He said he's also served on the university foundation board for many years.
"It's just probably a culmination of the service that I've provided to the university," he said of being named chairman. He called it "part of my dedication to this institution."
Jones said "I've enjoyed my tenure as chair and I am enjoying my tenure on the board, so I'm fine with the decision."