West Virginia State University is providing free online agriculture education sessions.
The next one, 6 p.m. Tuesday, is on growing mushrooms at home, including in tiny spaces.
The aptly named Ag Talk Tuesday sessions are on the second Tuesday of each month through December, on the Zoom videoconferencing app.
Annette Ericksen, assistant program director for agriculture and natural resources at West Virginia State, emphasized the "talk" part. She said the idea is for "a less formal format, more relaxed conversation, so the public can get in contact with our agents and where our skill sets are and what we have to offer."
She said participants may ask questions during the Zoom session, but she encourages emailing questions, even off-topic ones, ahead of time to extension@wvstateu.edu
Presenters can then modify their plans to answer those questions and West Virginia State can add new sessions on new topics.
“We really want the topics to be driven by our producers and farmers out there,” Ericksen said.
- Tuesday: Mushroom Production, with Julie Schaer, The Potager, Hurricane
- Sept. 8: The Home Dairy, with Dr. Annette Ericksen, Twin Maples Farm, Milton
- Oct. 13: Low Tunnel Season Extension, with Ericksen and Kristie Martin
- Nov. 10: Grazing Management, with Inetta Fluharty
- Dec. 8: Climate Study Update, with Liz Moss
You can register at wvstateu.edu/ANR.
Ericksen said you also may access recorded past Ag Talks at wvsuextensionservice.com