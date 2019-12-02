WVSU president Jenkins leaving to lead Baltimore school

Anthony Jenkins, who's been president of West Virginia State University for about three and a half years, is leaving to lead another historically black university in Maryland.
University System of Maryland Chancellor Robert Caret announced Monday that the system's Board of Regents has chosen Jenkins as president of Coppin State University, in Baltimore, starting in May.
In a news release from WVSU, Jenkins said “I am extremely proud of the historic milestones we have accomplished together. STATE is a magnificent place with great students, dedicated alumni, world-class faculty and amazing hardworking staff. It has been an honor, and I thank you for allowing me to be a part of the journey.”