WVSU president Jenkins leaving to lead Baltimore school

WVSU President Anthony Jenkins
West Virginia State University President Anthony Jenkins delivers the annual State of the University address in September 2017. Jenkins is leaving WVSU to become president of Coppin State University in Baltimore.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail file photo

Anthony Jenkins, who's been president of West Virginia State University for about three and a half years, is leaving to lead another historically black university in Maryland.

University System of Maryland Chancellor Robert Caret announced Monday that the system's Board of Regents has chosen Jenkins as president of Coppin State University, in Baltimore, starting in May.

In a news release from WVSU, Jenkins said “I am extremely proud of the historic milestones we have accomplished together. STATE is a magnificent place with great students, dedicated alumni, world-class faculty and amazing hardworking staff. It has been an honor, and I thank you for allowing me to be a part of the journey.”

