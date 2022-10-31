Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

West Virginia State University President Ericke Cage said last week he wants to establish an internal audit office — after the school's Board of Governors discussed multiple accounting problems.

“We’ve got so much work to do that we need to get a baseline," Cage said, "and then we create that office to kind of help us catch these issues."

Ryan Quinn covers education. He can be reached at 304-348-1254 or ryan.quinn@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RyanEQuinn on Twitter.

