West Virginia State University President Ericke Cage said last week he wants to establish an internal audit office — after the school's Board of Governors discussed multiple accounting problems.
“We’ve got so much work to do that we need to get a baseline," Cage said, "and then we create that office to kind of help us catch these issues."
External auditors from the national CliftonLarsonAllen LLP gave the university a "material weakness in internal control over financial reporting" finding for the fiscal year that ended June 30.
"We noted that the student payments were paid using an account outside of the general ledger," those auditors wrote.
Justin McAllister, who became the university's vice president for business and finance in June, said that "material weakness" finding concerned $2.7 million of revenue and expenses not being captured in the school's Banner accounting system.
McAllister said this was COVID-19 pandemic federal relief money for students for food, housing and other expenses. He told board members the university was running it "through an outside bank account that does not hit our general ledger account."
“There’s no other way to put it: It’s a major control issue,” he told board members.
He told the Gazette-Mail in an email Friday that "the university does have a full accounting of the inflows and outflows of this bank account" and "moving forward, these funds will be recorded and disbursed through a state treasury fund" recorded in Banner and a state system.
McAllister noted another issue that the auditors didn't consider a "material weakness." He said the university owed the federal government pass-through money regarding the discontinued Federal Perkins Loan Program — but the amount of debt on the books had not been updated in 20 years.
“If that’s from 2002, why hasn’t it been picked up before 2022?” asked board Chairman Mark Kelley.
“That’s a great question," McAllister replied.
“As we went through this audit, we did a lot of digging, a lot of cleaning up," he continued, "and the more we dug, the more issues we uncovered, unfortunately, which brought about more questions, more cleanup.”
Board member Tracy McKibben noted the Perkins Loan issue was not identified for years, and Kelley said it's maybe time to use a new audit firm. The Gazette-Mail is awaiting comment from CliftonLarsonAllen.
Cage said “we’re dealing with decades — decades of a lack of mature processes in place, controls, to make sure that we are really on top … when it comes to financial transparency.”
"We're going to be transparent," Cage said. "When we find issues, we're going to bring them forward, we're not going to shy away from them."
The last two presidents had also said things weren't done appropriately before, Kelley noted.
"That's concerning to me," he said.
McAllister said he has seen high staff turnover and a lack of staff, making it harder to have financial controls.
"There’s a huge lack of automation," he said. "Everything is paper, paper-pushed, and it makes it very difficult to have proper internal controls."
He also said “it blows my mind — this is the only institution that I’ve ever seen that we’re preparing the financial statements while the audit is being done on the financial statements. That, to me, is troubling."
An internal audit office is one of a few additions Cage has suggested since the board elevated him from interim president to president in March. He recently announced he wants to establish a downtown Charleston presence and an agriculture school.