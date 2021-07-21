Most members of West Virginia State University President Nicole Pride’s senior Cabinet have asked the school’s Board of Governors to remove her “to allow for an investigation.”
The request, in a letter of “no confidence” last week, comes just about a year after the board hired Pride as the first woman to lead the institution since its founding in 1891. It’s one of the nation’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities.
Board Chairman Chuck Jones said Pride’s first day was Sept. 1, so she’s been working less than a year in the role.
Pride didn’t grant an interview request Wednesday.
The letter, obtained by the Gazette-Mail from an anonymous source, was signed by the university’s provost, general counsel and top financial official, along with its vice president overseeing university advancement and its vice president overseeing research and public service.
That’s more than half of the members of Pride’s senior Cabinet, according to the university’s website.
Some of those who signed are Black women, like Pride. Three who signed started in their positions in November or December, during Pride’s tenure.
The only senior Cabinet members who did not sign were Pride’s executive assistant, Pride’s communications liaison, Pride's chief of staff, the athletic director and the interim vice president for student affairs, Trina Sweeney.
Sweeney, according to the letter, resigned July 12 after 22 years working for the Institute school. The letter starts off with this incident, saying she was “publicly berated and humiliated by the President,” most recently in a Cabinet meeting.
The letter says that, during a Cabinet meeting on July 13, Pride “openly discussed the contents” of Sweeney’s resignation letter and said Sweeney lied to her. The Cabinet members’ letter is dated the following day.
“The executive leadership team was stunned by Dr. Pride’s violation of privacy,” they wrote, adding that Pride spoke about “performance issues” regarding Sweeney and said she thought Sweeney had sent her resignation letter to others.
“Condescending and abusive dialogue are common in exchanges with Dr. Pride,” the Cabinet members wrote. “Her harassing dialogue and bullying behavior have contributed to a ‘hostile work environment.’ Her executive leadership team has continued to dwindle as a result of a psychologically unsafe and chaotic work environment.”
“Dr. Pride is known for her retaliatory practices,” the Cabinet members wrote.
They asked the board for her removal, requested “a thorough investigation” and also addressed their letter to the state’s higher education chancellor.
Jones, the board chairman, said Wednesday that “the board takes the letter seriously and we are inquiring about it. We’re doing an investigation.”
But he said of Pride, “absolutely, she’s still the president.”
The letter comes as the university struggles with its enrollment and finances.
The university paid Washington, D.C.-based AGB Search $85,000 for the search that ended in hiring Pride, not including additional expenses. The Gazette-Mail requested the amount of these additional expenses from the school and the search firm late Wednesday afternoon and is awaiting response.
Jones previously said AGB Search promised to waive the $85,000 search fee, but not new expenses, to redo the search if the new president left during his or her first year.
On Friday, the Board of Governors held an hours-long closed session during what it called an emergency meeting. The agenda said the closed-door discussion was “to discuss a personnel matter.”
“It was a personnel issue, and that’s really as much as I can really say about it,” Jones said.