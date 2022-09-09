A West Virginia State University chemistry professor has won the Faculty Merit Foundation of West Virginia Professor of the Year Award.
Micheal Fultz, 41, received $10,000 and a Blenko glass trophy Thursday night.
“It’s a fantastic honor,” he said Friday of the statewide award. “There are a lot of talented and incredible faculty members across the state of West Virginia, and it’s one of those things that just leaves you speechless. It’s a pure pleasure to be able to come in and work with faculty on campus who are collaborative across disciplines, across colleges.”
In a news release, the foundation said that “since joining West Virginia State’s faculty in 2009, Dr. Fultz has taught organic chemistry laboratory and lecture classes at the basic and advanced levels, including courses for non-majors and freshmen.”
He is also faculty adviser for the university’s award-winning section of the American Chemical Society and has, since 2018, chaired the Institute school’s chemistry department. He said he became the university’s associate provost in July.
“He has been awarded numerous externally funded research grants and is a frequent and in-demand presenter, lecturer, guest speaker and panelist, both regionally and nationally,” the foundation’s release said.
Fultz said “none of this would have been possible without my wife,” Audrey. He also said winning required the support he has been given by the university under the leadership of President Ericke Cage and Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Paige Carney.