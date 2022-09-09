Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

A West Virginia State University chemistry professor has won the Faculty Merit Foundation of West Virginia Professor of the Year Award.

Micheal Fultz, 41, received $10,000 and a Blenko glass trophy Thursday night.

Ryan Quinn covers education. He can be reached at 304-348-1254 or ryan.quinn@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RyanEQuinn on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you