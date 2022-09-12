Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

West Virginia University is still planning to mandate law professors get the school’s pre-approval to represent people suing the state.

But the university is providing another chance for the public to comment on the proposal. The WVU Board of Governors published an updated version of the proposed new restriction Monday. The deadline to comment is Oct. 12.

Ryan Quinn covers education. He can be reached at 304-348-1254 or ryan.quinn@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RyanEQuinn on Twitter.

Recommended for you