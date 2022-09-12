West Virginia University is still planning to mandate law professors get the school’s pre-approval to represent people suing the state.
But the university is providing another chance for the public to comment on the proposal. The WVU Board of Governors published an updated version of the proposed new restriction Monday. The deadline to comment is Oct. 12.
WVU’s original proposal to require pre-approval came after it said it was imposing a similar policy specifically against law professor Bob Bastress, after the school investigated his ongoing pro bono representation of unions seeking to overturn a Republican-backed law.
Many of Bastress’ colleagues at West Virginia’s only law school criticized the original proposal. They argued that, among other things, it would impose a “prior restraint” on free speech that is unconstitutional under the First Amendment.
The new proposed version would exempt from the pre-approval requirement the work of the university’s legal clinics. Those clinics include the West Virginia Innocence Project, which seeks to overturn unjust convictions.
The altered proposal continues to say that work on cases against the state can’t use “university or state resources” and can’t be considered part of the “service” aspect of a professor’s job. The other aspects are generally research and teaching.
There’s a new definition of what would require the pre-approval.
Faculty wouldn’t just need the pre-approval to act as a lawyer, either for free or for a fee, for those suing the state. They would need it to file an amicus brief in a case against the state filed by others, whether the professor wrote the amicus for a fee or not. They would also need pre-approval to be a paid expert witness in a case against the state.
The modified proposal also continues to say that professors would be barred from this kind of work or volunteering against the state if it presented a “Conflict of Commitment” or “an incurable or unmanageable Conflict of Interest.” It continues to not define what would make a conflict of interest curable, manageable or not, but it adds this:
“The fact that an Employee anticipates advocating or advancing, through the Consulting Arrangement, a legal or policy position in a Formal Legal Proceeding that is adverse to an executive, legislative or judicial action of the State or an action by the University does not create an incurable or unmanageable Conflict of Interest. Consistent with the First Amendment of the United States Constitution, the University cannot prohibit Employees from engaging in Consulting Arrangements on the basis of the specific viewpoint or position being advocated or advanced by the Employee.”
Bastress expressed Friday some of the same objections that faculty had with the last proposed version.
“Requiring pre-approval, I think, is an unlawful prior restraint,” he said. He also noted that not allowing suits against the state to count as part of a professor’s “service” job duties “is a form of viewpoint discrimination really, and I think both of those violate the First Amendment.”
He noted “the only suits that are subject to these limitations are suits adverse to the state.”
Bastress is married to Delegate Barbara Fleishauer, D-Monongalia, who’s running for the state Senate. His son, who shares his name, is among the lawyers representing the Charleston Gazette-Mail in its lawsuit alleging the WVU Board of Governors repeatedly has violated the state’s open meetings law.
Stephanie Taylor, WVU’s general counsel, told law school faculty that what faculty are paid to do counts as a state resource, and she suggested counting these lawsuits as part of a professor’s required “service” equates to that. She also said the state Ethics Act requires this pre-approval, but the university didn’t provide a citation for what part she was referencing.
The Board of Governors voted Friday to place the proposed new version of the rule out for public comment, but there was no discussion among the board members.
“Given the types of changes that we made and the amount of them, we do think it’s best to go ahead and put this rule out for a second notice of proposed rulemaking,” Taylor told them.
The proposed new rule changes can be viewed and commented on by going online to policies.wvu.edu/bog-rules-under-review and clicking on Rule 1.4.
If you have questions about how to comment, you can contact Valerie Lopez, special assistant to the board, at valerie.lopez@mail.wvu.edu.