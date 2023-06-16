Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The same day West Virginia University announced plans to merge two of its colleges in an ongoing effort to tighten its belt due to financial troubles, a group of employees released a letter saying the university is laying off faculty and staff in an "unprecedented manner."

In a news release Thursday, WVU announced it will merge the College of Creative Arts and the Reed College of Media to create a new college focused on the future of arts and media education. The announcement is part of a “strategic repositioning of the entire WVU System for success in a challenging collegiate landscape.”

Stories you might like

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.