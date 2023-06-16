The same day West Virginia University announced plans to merge two of its colleges in an ongoing effort to tighten its belt due to financial troubles, a group of employees released a letter saying the university is laying off faculty and staff in an "unprecedented manner."
In a news release Thursday, WVU announced it will merge the College of Creative Arts and the Reed College of Media to create a new college focused on the future of arts and media education. The announcement is part of a “strategic repositioning of the entire WVU System for success in a challenging collegiate landscape.”
“We are committed to investing in initiatives that put our students first by aiding their recruitment, retention, persistence and graduation. This new college will serve as a hub of creative activity and experiential learning. It will be a cornerstone of West Virginia University’s future,” university President Gordon Gee said.
The school is facing a $45 million deficit in the coming fiscal year, which is expected to inflate to $75 million as the university projects it will lose 5,000 students in the next decade.
Specifics of the new college, including its name and how it will be structured, have yet to be determined. Leadership from the Reed College of Media and the College of Creative Arts will begin working this summer to map out the potential structure for the new college.
“This particular merger is exciting for the future of our academic portfolio and creative scholarship at WVU,” Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Maryanne Reed said. “Both colleges already have strong programs that emphasize hands-on learning through creative and strategic storytelling. By bringing together the faculty expertise of both units, WVU can distinguish itself with dynamic programming in areas such as digital media, interactive arts and game design to prepare students for the jobs of today and the careers of tomorrow.”
The Provost’s Office will present the merger to the Board of Governors for its endorsement during the June 23 meeting.
In a similar move in May 2021, WVU merged the College of Physical Activity and Sport Sciences and the College of Education and Human Services to create the College of Applied Human Sciences.
Academic restructuring has been underway at the school since a 2020 mandate from Gee to improve quality and cut costs.
The same day WVU announced the merger, a group of nearly 70 concerned faculty members released a signed letter opposing a reduction in force underway at the school. The letter, dated June 15, states WVU administrators are laying off faculty and staff in an "unprecedented manner."
“Although WVU needs to address the budget deficit, we believe the RIF will damage the university’s ability to deliver quality education and fulfill its land grant mission as well as threaten its status as a research institution,” the letter states.
The letter highlights university Board of Governors' 2018 move to adopt Rule 4.7, which allows for faculty termination regardless of tenure-track, tenure, or contractual status. The letter’s authors wrote that this rule undermines the promotion and tenure system and erodes academic freedom, which is crucial for WVU to fulfill its mission.
In the letter, the faculty members express their concern about the lack of input in the RIF process and current proposed amendments to Rule 4.7, which further reduce faculty involvement and severance compensation for those laid off.
The faculty members argue that the RIF process lacks transparency and consistency. They criticized the administration for hiring external consultants to provide redundant data and for changing the metrics used to evaluate programs and terminate faculty members.
The letter emphasizes the importance of tenure and promotion processes for recruiting and retaining high-quality faculty members, especially those from underrepresented groups.
“Without exception, the faculty of WVU are committed to teaching, to opening bright futures for each of our students, and to celebrating and strengthening the communities and cultures of West Virginia,” the employees wrote. “We are here — despite lower salaries and shrunken operating budgets — because we care about our students and our state.”
According to the authors, the RIF process will inhibit WVU's ability to maintain its research-intensive status and fulfill its land grant mission. Additionally, the authors say it undermines academic freedom and compromises program integrity, teaching effectiveness, research productivity, and labor conditions.
The faculty members in the letter urge the administration and the Board of Governors to consider alternative solutions to address the budget deficit and avoid the negative consequences of the RIF process.
“It is one thing to restructure and reorganize due to a budget crisis and another to use that crisis to transform institutional structures in ways that could well jeopardize WVU's academic quality and freedom, while implementing exploitative labor conditions for faculty and staff for the foreseeable future,” the employees wrote.
Reached late Friday afternoon, the university responded with a statement via email.
"The University has been and will continue to be transparent about its structural budget deficit, and we will continue to share information about the larger transformation initiatives as they develop over time," the statement said. "These communications include Campus Conversations, emails and a website which serves as an ever-evolving hub for a variety of resources and accurate information. We encourage those who wish to engage in the process to visit transformation.wvu.edu."
