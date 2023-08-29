West Virginia University on Tuesday officially announced it will discontinue its world language programs, while continuing to offer face-to-face instruction in two languages.
The Office of the Provost announced final recommendations Tuesday from the first four appeals hearings held as part of massive proposed cutbacks the school has labeled as an “Academic Transformation.” The cuts are being suggested to help eliminate a $45 million budget deficit at the state's only R1 research institution.
A total of 32 majors, 20 of which are masters- or graduate-level programs, have been identified for discontinuation.
WVU will eliminate foreign language majors and master’s degree programs, reduce the number of faculty positions in the department to five and move them into another department yet to be determined, according to the release.
“We listened to our students’ feedback and have provided an option for face-to-face language instruction,” Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Maryanne Reed said. “This final recommendation will allow students to take language courses as electives and potentially as minors.”
Under the recommendation, instruction in Spanish and Chinese would be offered based upon student demand and instructional capacity.
“While we are committed to providing some language instruction on campus, we will continue to explore additional language learning opportunities, such as establishing curriculum partnerships with other universities,” Reed said. “Further, we will seek to create greater access to study abroad opportunities, where students can gain language proficiency through immersive experiences.”
In the Division of Forestry and Natural Resources, the bachelor of science in Recreation, Parks and Tourism Resources was recommended for discontinuance.
In the Department of Computer Science and Electrical Engineering, the school is moving to discontinue the bachelor of science in Biometric Systems Engineering, which has nine students this fall, seven of which are seniors and would be unaffected, according to the release.
In the School of Public Health, the preliminary recommendation was to reduce the number of faculty by 14. On appeal, that number has been reduced to 11.
The School of Medicine, School of Pharmacy, Center for Women’s and Gender Studies, Department of Philosophy, Management Department and Department of Mining Engineering did not file a notice of appeal to the preliminary recommendations announced Aug. 11.
The board of governors will hear public comments from those who have signed up or submitted their comments in writing in advance of Sept. 14, before a planned vote on the final recommendations during its regular meeting on Sept. 15.
The University will announce final recommendations through Sept. 5 as additional appeals are heard.
