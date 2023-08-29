Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

West Virginia University on Tuesday officially announced it will discontinue its world language programs, while continuing to offer face-to-face instruction in two languages.

The Office of the Provost announced final recommendations Tuesday from the first four appeals hearings held as part of massive proposed cutbacks the school has labeled as an “Academic Transformation.” The cuts are being suggested to help eliminate a $45 million budget deficit at the state's only R1 research institution.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

